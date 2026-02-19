Letter to the Editor: Let’s keep this simple.

Dear Editor:

In 2024, former Mayor James Barberio and Councilmembers Frank Neglia, Paul Carifi, and Matt McGrath voted to authorize up to $17,500 for what they called an “audit” of the Board of Education. At the time, the Mayor said the Board’s “numbers are all over the place” and questioned whether they were “good stewards of taxpayer dollars.” Councilman Neglia accused the Board of spreading “misinformation.”

Those are serious accusations.

So here’s the basic question:

What happened to the $17,500?

Was there an audit?

Was a report issued?

Did taxpayers ever see the results?

Because here’s what we do know: in a recent meeting, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education was commended for its eighth consecutive year of receiving the International Association of School Business Officials’ Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting. Eight straight years of recognition for financial transparency and accuracy.

That doesn’t sound like numbers “all over the place.”

Now fast forward.

On December 21, 2025 — just days before a new administration took office — the Township approved a separation agreement giving the outgoing Business Administrator six months of pay totaling nearly $95,000. State law limits severance for that position to three months.

Yet the Township paid double that amount.



Why?

And then there was the rush in December to approve over 500 PARQ residential PILOT units and a warehouse PILOT before December 31. Residents were told it had to happen by year’s end. But at the February 17 Council meeting, it was stated the redevelopment timeline extended to March 15.

If that’s true, why the urgency?

Over the past few years, there have been too many rushed approvals, too many political attacks, and too many taxpayer dollars moving without clear explanations.



The current Town Council has the authority to act. They can order a forensic audit, request all records, seek a written legal opinion on the severance agreement, and hold public hearings so residents can see the facts.



That’s not partisan. That’s accountability.



Parsippany taxpayers deserve transparency.



Something isn’t adding up.



—

Tim Berrios

Parsippany Resident and Taxpayer

