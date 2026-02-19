Thursday, February 19, 2026
HomeLetters to the editorLetter to the Editor: Let’s keep this simple.
Letters to the editorLocal News

Letter to the Editor: Let’s keep this simple.

The following statements are made in my capacity as a private citizen, and not in my capacity as a board member. These statements are also not representative of the board or its individual members and solely represent my own personal opinions.

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
430

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor:

In 2024, former Mayor James Barberio and Councilmembers Frank Neglia, Paul Carifi, and Matt McGrath voted to authorize up to $17,500 for what they called an “audit” of the Board of Education. At the time, the Mayor said the Board’s “numbers are all over the place” and questioned whether they were “good stewards of taxpayer dollars.” Councilman Neglia accused the Board of spreading “misinformation.”
Those are serious accusations.
So here’s the basic question:

What happened to the $17,500?
Was there an audit?
Was a report issued?
Did taxpayers ever see the results?
Because here’s what we do know: in a recent meeting, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education was commended for its eighth consecutive year of receiving the International Association of School Business Officials’ Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting. Eight straight years of recognition for financial transparency and accuracy.

That doesn’t sound like numbers “all over the place.”

Now fast forward.

On December 21, 2025 — just days before a new administration took office — the Township approved a separation agreement giving the outgoing Business Administrator six months of pay totaling nearly $95,000. State law limits severance for that position to three months.
Yet the Township paid double that amount.

Why?
And then there was the rush in December to approve over 500 PARQ residential PILOT units and a warehouse PILOT before December 31. Residents were told it had to happen by year’s end. But at the February 17 Council meeting, it was stated the redevelopment timeline extended to March 15.

If that’s true, why the urgency?

Over the past few years, there have been too many rushed approvals, too many political attacks, and too many taxpayer dollars moving without clear explanations.

The current Town Council has the authority to act. They can order a forensic audit, request all records, seek a written legal opinion on the severance agreement, and hold public hearings so residents can see the facts.

That’s not partisan. That’s accountability.

Parsippany taxpayers deserve transparency.

Something isn’t adding up.



Tim Berrios
Parsippany Resident and Taxpayer

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
PTWLL Announces Spring 2026 Baseball and Softball Registration
Next article
Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Town Council Meeting – February 17, 2026
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »