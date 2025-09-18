Letter to the Editor: Dozens of Variances Sought for Apartment Complex at 879 South Beverwyck Road

Dear Editor:

The Islamic Community Cultural Center’s application for nearly a dozen variances to build a 28-unit apartment complex at 879 South Beverwyck Road is currently before the Zoning Board of Adjustment. It is discouraging how long and drawn-out the process is. The proposal is so obviously incompatible with the neighborhood and should have been quickly rejected.

Hundreds of residents near South Beverwyck have attended multiple meetings to demonstrate the community’s opposition to this ill-conceived plan. Multiple times, the scheduled meetings (such as the one scheduled for September 17th) have been rescheduled, cancelled. or moved to a new location.

The property already has multiple non-conforming conditions, the zoning does not permit an apartment complex, and there are already traffic and safety problems (such as congregants blocking fire hydrants). The application should be denied.

The Zoning Board of Adjustment has been very gracious in allowing the applicant to revise and resubmit plans over and over, but each postponement only prolongs the uncertainty and frustration. The Zoning Board members, although unpaid volunteers, have been professional but they and the community deserve a timely resolution.

The next meeting is on Wednesday, October 22nd, at Parsippany High School (309 Baldwin Road) at 7:15 p.m. Additional information (including future meetings) is available at www.Troy HillsNeighbors.com

Bob Crawford