Thursday, September 18, 2025
HomeLetters to the editorLetter to the Editor: Dozens of Variances Sought for Apartment Complex at...
Letters to the editor

Letter to the Editor: Dozens of Variances Sought for Apartment Complex at 879 South Beverwyck Road

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
1124

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor:

The Islamic Community Cultural Center’s application for nearly a dozen variances to build a 28-unit apartment complex at 879 South Beverwyck  Road is currently before the Zoning Board of Adjustment. It is discouraging how long and drawn-out the process is. The proposal is so obviously incompatible with the neighborhood and should have been quickly rejected.

Hundreds of residents near South Beverwyck have attended multiple meetings to demonstrate the community’s opposition to this ill-conceived plan. Multiple times, the scheduled meetings (such as the one scheduled for September 17th) have been rescheduled, cancelled. or moved to a new location.

The property already has multiple non-conforming conditions, the zoning does not permit an apartment complex, and there are already traffic and safety problems (such as congregants blocking fire hydrants). The application should be denied.

The Zoning Board of Adjustment has been very gracious in allowing the applicant to revise and resubmit plans over and over, but each postponement only prolongs the uncertainty and frustration. The Zoning Board members, although unpaid volunteers, have been professional but they and the community deserve a timely resolution.

The next meeting is on Wednesday, October 22nd, at Parsippany High School  (309 Baldwin Road) at 7:15 p.m. Additional information (including future meetings) is available at www.Troy HillsNeighbors.com  

Bob Crawford

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany Schools to Host Meet and Greet with New Superintendent Dr. Karen Chase
Next article
Rare Cancers and Why They Deserve More Attention in 2025
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »