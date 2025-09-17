Parsippany Schools to Host Meet and Greet with New Superintendent Dr. Karen Chase

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany–Troy Hills Board of Education is inviting parents, students, school staff, and community members to attend an informal Meet and Greet with the district’s new Superintendent, Dr. Karen Chase, on Thursday, October 9, at 5:00 p.m. The event will be held at Parsippany High School, 309 Baldwin Road, Parsippany.

The gathering will take place just before the regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting. Attendees will have the opportunity to welcome Dr. Chase to the community and hear her thoughts on the future of education in Parsippany schools.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for families and residents to get to know our new Superintendent,” said members of the Board. “Dr. Chase is eager to meet the community, share her vision, and listen to ideas from those who are directly impacted by our schools.”

The Parsippany–Troy Hills Board of Education, led by President Alison Cogan and Vice President Michelle Shappell, encourages the community to take part in this important evening.

Residents are encouraged to attend, connect with district leadership, and learn more about the direction of Parsippany’s schools under Dr. Chase’s leadership.