Rare Cancers and Why They Deserve More Attention in 2025

Cancers such as breast, lung, prostate, or colorectal dominate headlines, receive the lion’s share of research funding, and are usually the focus of major awareness campaigns. Yet, behind the spotlight lies another group of diseases that are just as devastating: rare cancers.

As we move further into 2025, the conversation about cancer must expand to include these overlooked conditions. Rare cancers account for about one in every five cancer diagnoses, yet patients frequently face delayed diagnoses, limited treatment options, and a lack of support resources because of their rarity. From a public health standpoint, it’s clear that rare cancers deserve far more attention than they currently receive. Let’s look further into this.

What Defines Rare Cancer?

33A rare cancer is generally defined as one that affects fewer than six people per 100,000 annually. While each rare cancer may only impact a small population, collectively they represent a significant burden. In fact, they make up nearly 25% of all cancer cases worldwide.

This category includes hundreds of different diseases, ranging from rare forms of leukemia to unusual solid tumors. Conditions like sarcomas, adrenal cancers, and certain brain tumors fall under this umbrella, too. One striking example is malignant peritoneal mesothelioma, a rare but aggressive cancer that develops in the lining of the abdomen. Due to its rarity and vague early symptoms, it is often diagnosed at advanced stages, making it more difficult to treat effectively.

The Challenges Patients Face

Patients diagnosed with rare cancers often describe their journey as lonely and frustrating. Unlike common cancers, there is limited medical literature and fewer clinical guidelines to follow. Doctors may only encounter one or two cases of a particular rare cancer in their entire career, which can contribute to misdiagnoses or delays in treatment.

In addition, there is not much research funding for rare cancers. Pharmaceuticals engage just as rarely because they’re less likely to invest in a drug that develops a condition in fewer than a few thousand patients. That’s why innovative treatments that could make a real difference are often slow to reach the people who need them most.

Why Awareness Matters

Awareness campaigns for common cancers, such as the pink ribbons for breast cancer or the “Movember” movement for prostate cancer, have proven how public engagement can drive real change. They’ve led to earlier screenings, stronger research investments, and more widespread education.

While rare cancers are detected way less, they still account for nearly a quarter of cases worldwide. Ignoring them means neglecting millions of patients. Many such conditions have vague symptoms like abdominal pain or fatigue. Patients with cancers such as Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (PNETs) may often be misdiagnosed for irritable bowel syndrome or stress because of the difficult-to-distinguish symptoms, such as diarrhea or unexplained weight loss. Greater awareness among both patients, healthcare providers, and researchers could result in early detection, shorten the time to diagnosis, and lead to better survival rates.

Funding Gap

There also persists a huge funding gap among different types of cancers. Breast cancer, globally acknowledged, received $2.7 billion in funding between 2016 and 2020. However, ovarian cancer had the highest percentage of active grants, with 18.7% of the total rare cancer-focused grants at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

However, this still represented a small portion of overall cancer funding. This is why education campaigns must go beyond just the public and include medical professionals. General practitioners, who are often the first point of contact, should be aware of red flags that might indicate rare cancers.

Endnote

The challenge is clear. Cancer cannot remain in the shadows, whether rare or common. Policymakers must allocate more resources to research, healthcare systems must ensure access to specialized care, and the public must rally behind awareness efforts: every story, every campaign, and every scientific breakthrough matters. With collective attention, the outlook for patients with rare cancers can improve.