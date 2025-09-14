Monday, September 15, 2025
HomeLetters to the editorLetter to the Editor: Affordable Housing Mandate Doesn’t Justify Developer’s Tax Break,...
Letters to the editor

Letter to the Editor: Affordable Housing Mandate Doesn’t Justify Developer’s Tax Break, Resident Argues

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
265

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor:

I attended the September 9 Parsippany town council meeting to ask the council to eventually vote no on items that appear on the September 9 agenda, which are leading up to giving the developers of PARQ a PILOT for the hundreds of apartments they plan to build on their property. I am in favor of building these apartments. My problem is the not-so-secret, secret plan to give the developer a PILOT for this. The school district will suffer a huge tax loss, and many school-age children will live there.

This story is disturbing. The Parsippany Focus ran an article on June 9, 2025, stating that the PARQ developer had hired John Inglesino as their new attorney because he could get them a PILOT. It is well established that he is the key to getting a real estate PILOT in Parsippany.

This PILOT is not in place yet, but the redevelopment plan ordinance 2025:18, which names the block and lot numbers for the PARQ development, and another item on the consent agenda of this meeting that the council will eventually be voting on, are steps toward giving the PARQ development a PILOT. Let’s face it, this developer already had permission to build apartments, so what else is new here that requires “redevelopment” approval? The answer is a PILOT.

Furthermore, this PARQ apartment development is already in the Parsippany “Housing Element and Fair Share plan” that can be found online and 20% of these apartments will be affordable housing. The state’s cutoff for making changes to this plan was August 31. This means that this developer has opted into the town’s plan and has given up its right to sue for a builder’s remedy that the mayor likes to threaten will lead to a builder building a slum or worse. Of course, they wouldn’t do that anyway, as it would make the rest of their grand plan look shoddy.

The final issue that is very disturbing concerns the political contributions that they made to the Mayor’s reelection campaign. In October 2024, the owner of PARQ, Tema Development Inc., made a maximum allowed contribution of $5200 to the Mayor. A day later, an executive who is tied to the PARQ project also made another maximum allowable contribution of $5200 to the mayor. That’s $10,400 given to the mayor’s campaign, a coincidence? Meanwhile, the Inglisino law firm contributed about $20,000 to the mayor’s campaign through June 30. Although none of this is illegal, it should be concerning to the people of Parsippany.

I asked the council to consider this as they vote on upcoming PARQ-related ordinances. The council members did not respond, but Mayor Barberio did in his general remarks a few minutes later. He went off on a tirade about politics and picking on Inglesino without ever addressing the facts I laid out. What is he doing?

Bernie Clarkin

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Next article
Zumba for the Cure Returns to Parsippany for 15th Year
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »