Public Meeting #1 Meeting Notice
County of Morris
Freight Concept Development Study for the East Hanover Avenue
Bridge Catenary Rail Clearance Project
Morris Township, Morris Plains, and Parsippany, NJ
Morris County, in collaboration with the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority, will host a Public Meeting to inform local residents, officials, businesses, and the general public of the Freight Concept Development Study to explore potential improvements to eliminate the height restriction on the Morristown Line between CP Baker and the Denville Interlocking, which restricts the movement of Plate “F” cars between the Washington Secondary Line and the Whippany Line.
The purpose of the virtual meeting is to inform the public of the study and solicit public input and comments towards the project purpose and need. This meeting is being conducted in conformance with federal and state regulations. The public is invited and encouraged to comment on the study. For more information, visit morristownlinerailclearance.com. Meeting materials will be posted on the website following the virtual meeting.
Date: Wednesday, October 14, 2025
Time: 6:30p.m. – 8:00p.m.
Meeting Link: visit morristownlinerailclearance.com for information.
Comments will be accepted through Friday, November 14, 2025. Comments may be mailed or emailed to:
Jakub Rowinski
Manager, Freight Planning
North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority
One Newark Center, 17th Floor
Newark, NJ 07102
[email protected]
Scott Parker, P.E.
Senior Project Manager
Jacobs Engineering
412 Mt. Kemble Avenue, Suite 100
Morristown, NJ 07960
[email protected]
This meeting is open to all members of the public.
Parsippany Focus
September 12, 2025
September 19, 2025
$100.00