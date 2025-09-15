Monday, September 15, 2025
Zumba for the Cure Returns to Parsippany for 15th Year

Breast cancer survivor Joan Van Soest, celebrating 25 years cancer-free, continues her mission of hope and support for others facing breast cancer.
PARSIPPANY — Joan Van Soest, a breast cancer survivor for 25 years, is hosting her 15th Annual Zumba for the Cure, in partnership with Mary Massey, on Sunday, September 28, at the Police Athletic League of Parsippany-Troy Hills. The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will bring the community together to support the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

Zumba for the Cure draws about 100 attendees each year for an energizing and inspirational morning of dance and fundraising. Over the past 14 years, the event has raised more than $192,000 with matching funds for the American Cancer Society, making a lasting impact in the fight against breast cancer.

Each year, the event begins by welcoming breast cancer survivors to the stage to honor their journeys and inspire attendees. Survivors are celebrated as living proof of strength and hope, setting a powerful tone before the dancing begins.

The community-driven fundraiser continues to thrive thanks to dedicated organizers, participants, and supporters who return year after year. Zumba for the Cure has become a staple of Parsippany’s calendar, combining fitness, philanthropy, and heartfelt moments.

This uplifting event is open to all, and donations are encouraged!

