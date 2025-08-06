Wednesday, August 6, 2025
HomeLetters to the editorLetter to the Editor: Mayor Announced Liquid Church PILOT Education
Letters to the editor

Letter to the Editor: Mayor Announced Liquid Church PILOT Education

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
4228

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor:

Has not the Mayor already exhausted enough time over this subject; now we have a local religious establishment hosting a political event to go over the same contentions of tax breaks and evasions for big corporate real estate developers.

Here is what the Liquid Church says about itself on their webpage.
Each week thousands of people join us to experience the timeless truth of God’s Word shared with passion, heart, and humor. Visit us this Sunday or watch a message online to begin your journey. Ultimately, this is about YOUR personal spiritual growth. It’s a choice to stop standing still. A choice to move toward Jesus!

This August 20th event should be seen as inappropriate for any religious tax free institution, in that it is a definite “political issue”, and hints at a “Liquid Church Jesus” favoring the rich over the poorer peoples of society. A Prosperity theology that promotes capitalism, particularly concerning the influence of the wealthy, over all society. That God actually has favorite people, and being poor is somehow a personal flaw. That the actual History of mankind itself means little. A cult of Jesus dies for the rich.

Prosperity Theology
Critics argue that this interpretation distorts the core message of Christianity, which emphasizes spiritual growth, compassion, and service over material gain. They contend that it can lead to manipulative practices, especially targeting vulnerable populations, by encouraging individuals to give money with the expectation of a significant financial return.

The Mayor is obviously concerned that his allowing of the past PILOT Deals for wealthy corporate real estate will jeopardize his re-election, as Councilman Musella’s Republican Primary did. His relationship with John Inglesino, using Housing as a fear Tactic to promote other unneeded developments like Waterview Mall. The 30 years fast tracked PILOTs for warehouses was absurd.

The Mayor may be planning more PILOTs who knows, anything to stay in power, and have assurance of campaign finance with these PILOTS that will come through the back door.

A tax exempt Liquid Church sponsoring a Tax Evasion PILOT Deal education session is totally inappropriate. Giving PILOT deals for corporate real estate developers a religious air is profane.

Town Hall or if need be a High School, not a religious property is the proper setting for another attempt at a PILOT Deal promotion. PILOTs were in fact meant in their original intention for poor and disenfranchised communities, then of course the real estate moguls distorted the laws.

Nicholas Homyak

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany Honors Raoul Wallenberg on 80th Anniversary of His Disappearance
Next article
District 15Fifteen Nears 50% Retail Leasing as Smyth Residential Gains Momentum
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »