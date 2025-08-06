Letter to the Editor: Mayor Announced Liquid Church PILOT Education

Dear Editor:

Has not the Mayor already exhausted enough time over this subject; now we have a local religious establishment hosting a political event to go over the same contentions of tax breaks and evasions for big corporate real estate developers.



Here is what the Liquid Church says about itself on their webpage.

Each week thousands of people join us to experience the timeless truth of God’s Word shared with passion, heart, and humor. Visit us this Sunday or watch a message online to begin your journey. Ultimately, this is about YOUR personal spiritual growth. It’s a choice to stop standing still. A choice to move toward Jesus!



This August 20th event should be seen as inappropriate for any religious tax free institution, in that it is a definite “political issue”, and hints at a “Liquid Church Jesus” favoring the rich over the poorer peoples of society. A Prosperity theology that promotes capitalism, particularly concerning the influence of the wealthy, over all society. That God actually has favorite people, and being poor is somehow a personal flaw. That the actual History of mankind itself means little. A cult of Jesus dies for the rich.



Prosperity Theology

Critics argue that this interpretation distorts the core message of Christianity, which emphasizes spiritual growth, compassion, and service over material gain. They contend that it can lead to manipulative practices, especially targeting vulnerable populations, by encouraging individuals to give money with the expectation of a significant financial return.



The Mayor is obviously concerned that his allowing of the past PILOT Deals for wealthy corporate real estate will jeopardize his re-election, as Councilman Musella’s Republican Primary did. His relationship with John Inglesino, using Housing as a fear Tactic to promote other unneeded developments like Waterview Mall. The 30 years fast tracked PILOTs for warehouses was absurd.



The Mayor may be planning more PILOTs who knows, anything to stay in power, and have assurance of campaign finance with these PILOTS that will come through the back door.



A tax exempt Liquid Church sponsoring a Tax Evasion PILOT Deal education session is totally inappropriate. Giving PILOT deals for corporate real estate developers a religious air is profane.



Town Hall or if need be a High School, not a religious property is the proper setting for another attempt at a PILOT Deal promotion. PILOTs were in fact meant in their original intention for poor and disenfranchised communities, then of course the real estate moguls distorted the laws.



Nicholas Homyak