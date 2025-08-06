Parsippany Honors Raoul Wallenberg on 80th Anniversary of His Disappearance

PARSIPPANY — Mayor James Barberio, in collaboration with the Parsippany Interfaith Council and the Adath Shalom Holocaust Education Committee, hosted a solemn commemorative ceremony at Smith Field Park to honor Raoul Wallenberg, the Swedish diplomat credited with saving tens of thousands of Jews during the Holocaust. This year’s event carried special significance as it marked the 80th anniversary of Wallenberg’s mysterious disappearance in 1945.

Parsippany is home to one of only thirty-one memorial monuments worldwide dedicated to Wallenberg. Each August, the community gathers at the “Courage and Compassion” sculpture to honor his heroic legacy.

The ceremony was attended by guests, including Aviva Neumann from the Swedish Consulate, Inger Hanright from the VASA Order of America, Congressional Representative Chris Williams, Sheriff James Gannon, and Morris County Commissioner John Krickus. Sculptor Ed Adams, creator of the Wallenberg monument, also joined the program, which featured prayers, music, and reflections from local clergy and cantors.

Morris County Human Relations Commission presented the 2025 Wallenberg Scholarships to this year’s recipients: Gabriella Albano of Parsippany Hills High School and Emma Gonzalez of Parsippany High School.

Meyer Rosenthal, chair of the Adath Shalom Holocaust Education Committee and lead organizer of the event, welcomed Deacon Len Deo of St. Ann’s RC Church, Rabbi Moshe Rudin of Adath Shalom, Rev. Don Bragg of Parsippany Presbyterian Church, and Cantors Avima Darnov and Bruce Ruben to share prayers and music with the audience. The 2025 Raoul Wallenberg Memorial Scholarships were presented to Gabriella Albano of Parsippany Hills High School and Emma Gonzalez of Parsippany High School.

Commissioner Krickus presented a Resolution of Honor from the Morris County Board of County Commissioners to Rosenthal, recognizing Wallenberg’s courage and the ongoing commitment to fight antisemitism. “Our county Sheriff Jim Gannon has worked tirelessly with local police to ensure that we can live our lives freely, that our children can attend school, and that residents of all faiths can worship safely in our communities,” Krickus said.

Mayor Barberio highlighted Wallenberg’s enduring legacy in his remarks: “Raoul Wallenberg’s story is not just one of courage, but of compassion, conviction, and a commitment to the highest ideals of humanity. At a time when the world seemed paralyzed by fear and indifference, Wallenberg chose to act. This memorial is not just a tribute to one man, but a reminder to all of us to live with purpose, to act with integrity, and to never be silent in the face of injustice. May we continue Raoul Wallenberg’s legacy to make the world a place where kindness and courage are never short in supply.”

Wallenberg, born in Stockholm on August 4, 1912, was recruited by the U.S. War Refugee Board in 1944 to save Jews in Nazi-occupied Hungary. Through his efforts, including issuing Swedish “certificates of protection” and creating safe houses, hospitals, and soup kitchens, he saved an estimated 100,000 Jews from deportation and enabled 50,000 more to emigrate before being detained by Soviet forces in January 1945. His fate remains unknown.

The ceremony concluded with the symbolic placement of eleven white roses at the base of the Wallenberg sculpture, each representing one million of the eleven million lives lost during the Holocaust.