District 15Fifteen Nears 50% Retail Leasing as Smyth Residential Gains Momentum

PARSIPPANY — District 15Fifteen, a transformative mixed-use redevelopment project located along Route 10 in Parsippany, is rapidly emerging as one of the region’s most vibrant “all-in-one” destinations.

Following the successful spring launch of Smyth at District 15Fifteen, the development’s first luxury residential building offering 262 apartment homes, the team behind the project reports impressive progress on the retail side. Over 26,530 square feet in new retail leases have been signed, pushing the total leased retail space to nearly 50% of the planned footprint.

The ambitious redevelopment is a collaboration between Stanbery Development Group, Claremont Development, and PCCP LLC, with Pierson Commercial Real Estate leading retail leasing efforts.

“District 15Fifteen is redefining modern-day living,” said Marc Hays, Partner at Stanbery Development Group. “By combining luxury residences, exceptional amenities, and a walkable, vibrant retail experience, we are creating a dynamic hub for residents, office workers, and visitors alike.”

Built on the site of a former 290,000-square-foot outdated corporate campus, District 15Fifteen is being reimagined as a pedestrian-friendly town square. Once complete in early spring 2026, the development will include:

58,600 square feet of retail and restaurant space

of retail and restaurant space 498 luxury apartment rentals across three buildings

across three buildings A Residence Inn by Marriott

Residence Inn by Marriott is being constructed in the rear of the complex.

“The strong pace of leasing activity is a testament to District 15Fifteen’s appeal,” said Scott Starkman of Pierson Commercial. “This development offers a prime location, great visibility, and a carefully curated mix of retail tenants that will serve both residents and the greater Morris County community for years to come.”

Retail space is still available, with units ranging from 1,200 to 6,000 square feet. The development benefits from its strategic location, drawing from a population of 152,000 residents and a daytime population of over 220,000 within a five-mile radius.

Smyth at District 15Fifteen: Leasing Strong

Leasing at Smyth, the first of three residential buildings at District 15Fifteen, is experiencing high demand. Offering studio, one-, and two-bedroom luxury apartments ranging from 554 to 1,240 square feet, Smyth is now leasing units for immediate occupancy.

Residents enjoy access to top-tier amenities, including:

A state-of-the-art fitness center and movement studio

Two beautifully designed central courtyards with a swimming pool

Sports simulator lounge

Co-working offices

Kid’s playroom

Pet spa

Private party room

“Leasing velocity at Smyth has been exceptionally strong since its launch,” said Jeff Bastow, Partner at Claremont Development. “We’re excited to welcome new residents and see this vibrant community continue to grow.”

As progress continues, District 15Fifteen is poised to become one of Parsippany’s premier lifestyle destinations—where living, dining, and community converge.