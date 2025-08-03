Let’s Level the Playing Field in Local Land Use Hearings

Dear Editor:

I recently attended the Parsippany Zoning Board meeting on July 30th regarding the proposed apartment complex, and while I appreciate the Board’s service, the process left me—and many others—deeply frustrated.

Residents waited hours while a well-prepared developer team brought in a series of expert witnesses, some of whom didn’t even testify. We were told this is just “how the process works”—that it may take multiple meetings before the public can even ask questions or respond. Meanwhile, most residents have work, family, and other responsibilities that make it hard to show up again and again.

While the law requires procedural fairness, it doesn’t guarantee equity for citizens. Developers often outlast and outspend communities with legal and procedural tactics. Public trust erodes when residents feel the system is rigged to wear them down.

It’s time for our public bodies to recognize that the experience of the public in these processes matters. We deserve clear timelines, advance access to expert reports, and a process that supports—not discourages—meaningful civic participation.

Let’s work toward a land use process that’s not just legally sound, but publicly just.

John Worthington