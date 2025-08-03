Monday, August 4, 2025
HomeLetters to the editorLet’s Level the Playing Field in Local Land Use Hearings
Letters to the editor

Let’s Level the Playing Field in Local Land Use Hearings

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
141

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor:

I recently attended the Parsippany Zoning Board meeting on July 30th regarding the proposed apartment complex, and while I appreciate the Board’s service, the process left me—and many others—deeply frustrated.

Residents waited hours while a well-prepared developer team brought in a series of expert witnesses, some of whom didn’t even testify. We were told this is just “how the process works”—that it may take multiple meetings before the public can even ask questions or respond. Meanwhile, most residents have work, family, and other responsibilities that make it hard to show up again and again.

While the law requires procedural fairness, it doesn’t guarantee equity for citizens. Developers often outlast and outspend communities with legal and procedural tactics. Public trust erodes when residents feel the system is rigged to wear them down.

It’s time for our public bodies to recognize that the experience of the public in these processes matters. We deserve clear timelines, advance access to expert reports, and a process that supports—not discourages—meaningful civic participation.

Let’s work toward a land use process that’s not just legally sound, but publicly just.

John Worthington

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Empowering Futures: Inside Academy360 Upper School’s Life-Changing Programs for Students with Special Needs
Next article
Connor Johannesen Named to Dean’s List at Youngstown State University
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »