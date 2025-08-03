Connor Johannesen Named to Dean’s List at Youngstown State University

PARSIPPANY — Connor Johannesen, a Business Administration major and graduate of Parsippany Hills High School, Class of 2023, has been named to the Dean’s List at Youngstown State University for the Spring 2025 semester.

Dean’s List recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have achieved a minimum 3.4 grade point average while completing at least 12 semester hours.

At Parsippany Hills High School, Johannesen was a standout varsity football player, excelling as a defensive end and occasionally contributing on the offensive line. He earned numerous accolades, including first-team All‑Sussex/Morris County (defensive line) and first-team all‑conference honors, and led the team in sacks during both his junior and senior seasons.

