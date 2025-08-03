Monday, August 4, 2025
Connor Johannesen Named to Dean’s List at Youngstown State University

PARSIPPANY — Connor Johannesen, a Business Administration major and graduate of Parsippany Hills High School, Class of 2023, has been named to the Dean’s List at Youngstown State University for the Spring 2025 semester.

Dean’s List recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have achieved a minimum 3.4 grade point average while completing at least 12 semester hours.

At Parsippany Hills High School, Johannesen was a standout varsity football player, excelling as a defensive end and occasionally contributing on the offensive line. He earned numerous accolades, including first-team All‑Sussex/Morris County (defensive line) and first-team all‑conference honors, and led the team in sacks during both his junior and senior seasons.

Youngstown State University, located between Cleveland and Pittsburgh in the heart of the Tech Belt, is a comprehensive urban research institution serving more than 11,500 students. With over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs, YSU emphasizes academic excellence, public service, and student success. The 145-acre campus features state-of-the-art labs, modern classrooms, on-campus housing, and nationally recognized recreational facilities. For more information, visit www.ysu.edu.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, August 2025. Click here to read the magazine.

