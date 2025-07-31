Letter to Editor: Islamic Community Center Faces Scrutiny Over Apartment Expansion Plan

Dear Editor:

Just back from attending the Parsippany Zoning Board of Adjustment meeting at which the Islamic Community Cultural Center continued its months long effort to secure 12 zoning variances enabling it to construct a three level (28 one-bedroom apartment) complex attached to its current mosque and community center located in the midst of a residential neighborhood on South Beverwyck Road.

The meeting, which was held in the auditorium at Parsippany Hills High School, was attended by hundreds of concerned Parsippany residents who listened attentively and politely to the two board “professionals” who were led by their noses through their presentations by the attorney retained by the Islamic Community Cultural Center.

The first presentation was provided by the Project Architect, who, at the urging of the attorney, simply offered an infomercial for senior living rather than provide coherent and compelling answers to questions from the Board and the public about a number of architectural issues related to parking, lighting, drainage and resident safety. Unable or perhaps unwilling to answer the most basic questions, the Project Architect’s presentation was finally mercifully but belatedly ended by the attorney

The second presentation was offered by the Islamic Community Cultural Center’s Operations Manager. who oversees much of the Center’s daily operations. To his credit the Operations Manager was coherent and credible providing an overview of the numerous activities the Center is engaged in including worship services, youth social and educational programs, holiday celebrations, weddings and funerals. He, however, conceded that at times surrounding neighborhood streets were overwhelmed by parked cars making the transit of emergency vehicles problematic. When asked by a Board member if other locations might not be more optimal, the Operations Manager did not disagree.

Going forward the plan, over the next number of months, seems to be for the Islamic Community Cultural Center’s attorney to call on additional board “professionals” to testify in support of the 12 zoning variances. Given how that strategy appeared to backfire at this evening’s meeting, neighborhood residents and the Board should welcome the opportunity to learn from the attorney and the board “professionals” more about why approving any of the 12 variances is a bad idea and definitely not in the best interests of Parsippany, its residents and its future.

Bob Crawford