Friday, August 1, 2025
HomeLetters to the editorLetter to the Editor: From Cheating to Strategy — The Importance of...
Letters to the editor

Letter to the Editor: From Cheating to Strategy — The Importance of Teaching AI Literacy for Student Growth

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
79

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor:

As artificial intelligence (Al) tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude continue to grow in popularity, schools accessing the country are grappling with a central question: Is Al just another form of cheating, or can it be something more?

Through many examples in history, the latter has been proven correct, and that’s exactly why Al literacy needs to become a priority in local education.

In Parsippany and beyond, students and adults are already using Al every day. Whether they’re asking ChatGPT for writing help, generating code, or using image tools for projects, Al isn’t just coming, it’s already here. The real problem isn’t that Al exists, but that we haven’t been taught how to use it correctly. Too often, we hear “AI must not be used to prevent cheating,” rather than “AI can be used to support your learning, but should not think for you or replace your work.” Without the guidance of proper Al use, the misuse becomes more likely to cheat. With education, Al becomes a powerful learning partner rather than just a shortcut.

Think of it this way: years ago, when calculators were introduced into classrooms, they were met with resistance. Critics argued that calculators would erode math skills and encourage laziness. But over time, we realized that banning them wasn’t the solution. Instead, we shifted how math was taught. We helped students understand when to use calculators, why to use them, and how to think critically about them. Al should be treated the same way.

Instead of punishing students for using AI, we should be asking a different question. Are we teaching them how to use it appropriately? Do they understand how to use these tools ethically? Are we giving them opportunities to build digital literacy skills that will be essential in the future workforce?

A student-led organization, Digital Minds Initiative, is working to promote Al literacy among local school districts, starting right here in Parsippany. They want to partner with schools to help restructure lesson plans and assessments in ways that acknowledge Al’s existence and use it to enhance learning, not replace it.

This movement is not about growing technology or abandoning traditional skills. It’s about preparing students for the world they’re already in, a world where Al will be as common as Google or smartphones.

To fellow students, educators, and community members, let’s stop thinking of Al as just a way to cheat, but rather as the next step in learning. But for that to happen, communities must learn when, why, and how they can use it effectively and responsibly.

Responsible Al use starts with education, and the sooner we start, the better prepared students will become.

Yuktha Singh

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Rising Mesothelioma Cases: A Need to Reconsider Asbestos Safety Regulations?
Next article
Letter to Editor: Islamic Community Center Faces Scrutiny Over Apartment Expansion Plan
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »