Letter to the Editor: From Cheating to Strategy — The Importance of Teaching AI Literacy for Student Growth

Dear Editor:

As artificial intelligence (Al) tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude continue to grow in popularity, schools accessing the country are grappling with a central question: Is Al just another form of cheating, or can it be something more?

Through many examples in history, the latter has been proven correct, and that’s exactly why Al literacy needs to become a priority in local education.

In Parsippany and beyond, students and adults are already using Al every day. Whether they’re asking ChatGPT for writing help, generating code, or using image tools for projects, Al isn’t just coming, it’s already here. The real problem isn’t that Al exists, but that we haven’t been taught how to use it correctly. Too often, we hear “AI must not be used to prevent cheating,” rather than “AI can be used to support your learning, but should not think for you or replace your work.” Without the guidance of proper Al use, the misuse becomes more likely to cheat. With education, Al becomes a powerful learning partner rather than just a shortcut.

Think of it this way: years ago, when calculators were introduced into classrooms, they were met with resistance. Critics argued that calculators would erode math skills and encourage laziness. But over time, we realized that banning them wasn’t the solution. Instead, we shifted how math was taught. We helped students understand when to use calculators, why to use them, and how to think critically about them. Al should be treated the same way.

Instead of punishing students for using AI, we should be asking a different question. Are we teaching them how to use it appropriately? Do they understand how to use these tools ethically? Are we giving them opportunities to build digital literacy skills that will be essential in the future workforce?

A student-led organization, Digital Minds Initiative, is working to promote Al literacy among local school districts, starting right here in Parsippany. They want to partner with schools to help restructure lesson plans and assessments in ways that acknowledge Al’s existence and use it to enhance learning, not replace it.

This movement is not about growing technology or abandoning traditional skills. It’s about preparing students for the world they’re already in, a world where Al will be as common as Google or smartphones.

To fellow students, educators, and community members, let’s stop thinking of Al as just a way to cheat, but rather as the next step in learning. But for that to happen, communities must learn when, why, and how they can use it effectively and responsibly.

Responsible Al use starts with education, and the sooner we start, the better prepared students will become.

Yuktha Singh