Rockaway Meadow School PTA Set to Unveil Vibrant New Mural to Celebrate Community and Diversity

PARSIPPANY — The Rockaway Meadow School Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) is proud to announce the unveiling of a vibrant new mural at Rockaway Meadow Elementary School just in time for graduation. The mural project is a collaboration with school Principal Juan Cruz, PTA President Darlene Taylor, and the inspired creativity of hometown artist and Artistic Director of CynB Design Co, Cynthia Balajadia, the mural is a celebration of creativity, diversity, and community spirit.

Located prominently in the main hallway, the 35-foot-long mural features colorful imagery inspired by the themes of diversity, unity, playfulness, and imagination. Over the past several months, Cynthia has worked tirelessly to paint the mural and bring the vision to life.

“What could be more exciting than being able to give the RMS students and this beloved community a bold and beautiful art piece that inspires positivity and kindness? I designed a colorful and adorable mural to depict the exuberance of this rich RMS community, which really cares about its students and their families. It shows that our differences are not only what makes us special but also what can bring us together in celebration and friendship.” said Cynthia Balajadia, Muralist. The mural depicts a world tree filled with an abundance of over 200 hand painted rainbow hearts with different children climbing and playing among its branches. It’s already getting great reviews by the student body. Many students walk past and exclaim “Hey, that looks like me!” and “I love your painting.” Other students pass by with smiles and bright eyes as they appreciate the explosion of colors.

“As a former student, Rockaway Meadow holds a very special place in my heart. This mural is a gift to our school that will last for many years to come and depicts the abundant diversity represented at our school. It shows how with kindness and understanding, we can all get along. Cynthia has done an amazing job bringing the true spirit of RMS to life with her artistry” said Darlene Taylor, President of the RMS PTA. “We’re beyond thrilled to see the positive impact Cynthia’s creativity will have on future generations that will walk these halls.”

Juan Cruz added, “I have been blessed with the opportunity to work for the Parsippany-Troy Hills School District my entire career starting in 2000. One of the greatest elements of our community and schools focuses on our diversity; we have 81 countries and 67 languages represented throughout the school district. Rockaway Meadow alone has 14 countries and 19 languages as part of our student body. Through this diversity, we learn about and celebrate our unique qualities, which is enveloped by our daily message of being kind and doing the right thing. The details that Cynthia included bring our collective vision to life. I am so grateful to the PTA and Cynthia’s efforts for making this idea a reality. All of our students and community members will have the opportunity to enjoy this beautiful mural for years to come.”

The PTA fully funded the project through fundraising efforts. It reflects the organization’s commitment to enriching the educational experience and fostering a welcoming environment for all students.