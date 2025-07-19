Saturday, July 19, 2025
JCP&L and FirstEnergy Corp. Foundation Award Grant to Support County College of Morris College Promise Program

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), through the FirstEnergy Corp. Foundation, has awarded a grant to the College Promise program at County College of Morris (CCM). This initiative is designed to help students prepare for college and pursue a brighter future through academic and community support.

The College Promise program currently supports 90 students from Dover High School and 58 students from Morristown High School, providing them with critical resources to succeed both in college and in service to their communities.

“We’re proud to support an initiative that empowers local students and strengthens the future of our communities,” said representatives from JCP&L and FirstEnergy. “These students are not only excelling academically, but they’re also learning the value of giving back.”

The grant highlights FirstEnergy’s ongoing commitment to education and workforce development across New Jersey.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
