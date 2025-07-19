JCP&L and FirstEnergy Corp. Foundation Award Grant to Support County College of Morris College Promise Program

MORRIS COUNTY — Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), through the FirstEnergy Corp. Foundation, has awarded a grant to the College Promise program at County College of Morris (CCM). This initiative is designed to help students prepare for college and pursue a brighter future through academic and community support.

The College Promise program currently supports 90 students from Dover High School and 58 students from Morristown High School, providing them with critical resources to succeed both in college and in service to their communities.

“We’re proud to support an initiative that empowers local students and strengthens the future of our communities,” said representatives from JCP&L and FirstEnergy. “These students are not only excelling academically, but they’re also learning the value of giving back.”

The grant highlights FirstEnergy’s ongoing commitment to education and workforce development across New Jersey.