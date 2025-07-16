Austin City Nights to Headline Free Concert in the Park

PARSIPPANY — Residents are invited to enjoy a night of live music and community spirit as Austin City Nights takes the stage for a free concert in the park on Thursday, July 17, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The concert is held at Veterans Park, Route 46.

The event, open to the public, promises an evening of high-energy entertainment as the band performs their signature mix of modern country hits with a classic rock twist. Led by powerhouse vocalist Lee Cancela and the talented Kat Maranino, Austin City Nights has earned a reputation for delivering gritty, dynamic performances that have captivated audiences across casinos, nightclubs, private venues, and municipal events.

Known for putting their spin on country favorites, the band has quickly become one of the region’s most sought-after acts—earning repeat bookings and praise wherever they perform.

“Whether you’re a fan of country music or just looking for a fun summer night out, this is a concert you won’t want to miss,” organizers said. “Bring a blanket or lawn chair and come enjoy a great show under the stars.”

The concert is free and open to all ages. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure the best viewing spots.