Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Austin City Nights to Headline Free Concert in the Park

Austin City Nights takes the stage for a free concert in the park on Friday, July 19, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Residents are invited to enjoy a night of live music and community spirit as Austin City Nights takes the stage for a free concert in the park on Thursday, July 17, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The concert is held at Veterans Park, Route 46.

The event, open to the public, promises an evening of high-energy entertainment as the band performs their signature mix of modern country hits with a classic rock twist. Led by powerhouse vocalist Lee Cancela and the talented Kat Maranino, Austin City Nights has earned a reputation for delivering gritty, dynamic performances that have captivated audiences across casinos, nightclubs, private venues, and municipal events.

Known for putting their spin on country favorites, the band has quickly become one of the region’s most sought-after acts—earning repeat bookings and praise wherever they perform.

“Whether you’re a fan of country music or just looking for a fun summer night out, this is a concert you won’t want to miss,” organizers said. “Bring a blanket or lawn chair and come enjoy a great show under the stars.”

The concert is free and open to all ages. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure the best viewing spots.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
