Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Free Lead Testing Event to Be Held at Morris County Library

Residents are invited to bring household items like toys, cookware, and antiques to the Morris County Library on Saturday, July 19, for free on-site lead testing using an XRF Lead Detector.
MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Division of Public Health, in partnership with the Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority (MCMUA), is hosting a free community lead testing event on Saturday, July 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Morris County Library, located at 30 East Hanover Avenue in Whippany.

Residents are encouraged to bring household consumer items such as toys, spices, mugs, dishes, cookware, clothing, and antiques to be tested for lead. Items will be scanned using an XRF Lead Detector, with results available in just a few minutes. Attendees will also have the option to safely discard lead-contaminated items on site.

The event aims to raise awareness about the dangers of lead exposure—particularly in children—and to promote safer home environments. Removing lead-contaminated objects is a key step in preventing lead poisoning, which can cause serious health issues.

This public service is offered at no cost, and no appointment is necessary. For more information, residents can call the Morris County Division of Public Health at (973) 631-5484.

