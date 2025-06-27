Friday, June 27, 2025
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Parsippany Swears In Five New Police Cadets

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — On Wednesday, June 25, Mayor James Barberio and Chief of Police Richard Pantina officiated a swearing-in ceremony for five newly hired police cadets: Brandon Jasiecki, Gerald Breslauer, Dominick Stull, Corey Katzenberger, and Nathalia Giraldo-Garcia.

Surrounded by family and friends, the cadets—each born and raised in Parsippany—took their Oath of Allegiance, pledging to support the Constitution and dedicate themselves to protecting and serving the residents of their hometown.

Chief Pantina spoke to the significance of the moment, emphasizing that joining the Parsippany Police Department is more than beginning a new job—it’s becoming part of a committed and unified community.

Mayor Barberio expressed pride in the new recruits. “It’s my honor to swear in this group I’ve watched grow up here in town, and I am confident you will all be an amazing addition to our already stellar police force.”

The cadets will soon begin 20 weeks of intensive training at the police academy. Mayor Barberio offered words of encouragement as they embark on their journey. “I’m sure you will all graduate thoroughly prepared to serve our town. Congratulations, and I’ll see you at Commencement!”

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Local News

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

