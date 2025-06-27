Parsippany Swears In Five New Police Cadets

PARSIPPANY — On Wednesday, June 25, Mayor James Barberio and Chief of Police Richard Pantina officiated a swearing-in ceremony for five newly hired police cadets: Brandon Jasiecki, Gerald Breslauer, Dominick Stull, Corey Katzenberger, and Nathalia Giraldo-Garcia.

Surrounded by family and friends, the cadets—each born and raised in Parsippany—took their Oath of Allegiance, pledging to support the Constitution and dedicate themselves to protecting and serving the residents of their hometown.

Chief Pantina spoke to the significance of the moment, emphasizing that joining the Parsippany Police Department is more than beginning a new job—it’s becoming part of a committed and unified community.

Mayor Barberio expressed pride in the new recruits. “It’s my honor to swear in this group I’ve watched grow up here in town, and I am confident you will all be an amazing addition to our already stellar police force.”

The cadets will soon begin 20 weeks of intensive training at the police academy. Mayor Barberio offered words of encouragement as they embark on their journey. “I’m sure you will all graduate thoroughly prepared to serve our town. Congratulations, and I’ll see you at Commencement!”