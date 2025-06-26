Thursday, June 26, 2025
Desai, Kavanagh, and Patel Kick Off Campaign at Packed Kickoff Event

Pulkit Desai, Matt Kavnagh and Diya Patel
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — With energy high and more than 100 community members in attendance, Parsippany’s Democratic ticket officially launched its 2025 campaign on Thursday evening.

Pulkit Desai, running for Mayor, is a Marine Corps veteran, the President of the Lake Parsippany Property Owner’s Association, and a cybersecurity expert. Matt Kavnagh, candidate for Township Council, is Navy veteran, clean energy engineer, and co-leader of the Parsippany Green Team. Diya Patel, also running for Council, is a graduate of the Parsippany-Troy Hills School District and a JD candidate at Pace University currently working in a District Attorney’s office.

The lively kickoff event brought together supporters, local leaders, and residents eager to hear the opposition’s vision for a better, forward-thinking local government. Surrounded by the unique backdrop of the popular local brewery, the slate emphasized transparency, fiscal sanity, and reigning in large corporate tax breaks as cornerstones of their platform.

“Our campaign is about putting people first,” said Pulkit Desai, mayoral candidate. “We’re committed to listening, engaging, and delivering results that matter to every resident in this town.”

Council candidate Matthew Kavanagh highlighted the importance of thoughtful planning and public accountability, while Diya Patel spoke about fostering opportunities for all generations and strengthening community bonds.

Pulkit, Matt, and Diya have planned a series of listening sessions, volunteer events, and neighborhood walks leading up to Election Day.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
