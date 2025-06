PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department has announced upcoming overnight roadwork on Route 46. Over the next few nights, the New Jersey Department of Transportation will mill and pave select sections of the highway between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Drivers are urged to use caution and plan alternate routes. Work schedules may change depending on weather conditions.

Please refer to the image below for specific work zones and updates.