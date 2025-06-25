District 15Fifteen Welcomes First Residents as Retail Leasing Surges

PARSIPPANY—A major mixed-use development is rapidly taking shape along Route 10, where the newly opened District 15Fifteen is home to its first residents and attracting a surge in retail leasing activity.

Replacing a once-vacant 290,000-square-foot office campus between Johnson Road and Dryden Way, the ambitious project envisions a walkable, town-square-style destination featuring 498 luxury apartments, 58,600 square feet of retail and restaurant space, and a Residence Inn by Marriott. The first of three residential buildings is now open, with the remaining two set to be completed later this year.

The development is a joint effort by Stanbery Development Group, Claremont Development, and PCCP LLC. Leasing momentum has been strong: more than 26,530 square feet of retail space has already been signed, bringing the project’s commercial component close to 50 percent leased. Pierson Commercial is leading the retail leasing strategy.

New additions to the space include:

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar offers a unique, tech-driven dining experience. Fresh sushi is delivered via conveyor belts and served tableside.

Another seven leases totaling more than 15,000 square feet are nearing finalization. Retail spaces from 1,200 to 6,000 square feet remain available.

“This strong leasing activity underscores District 15Fifteen’s positioning as a key Morris County destination,” said Ryan Starkman, Vice President of Pierson Commercial. “We are strategically building a retail tenant mix that will serve District 15Fifteen residents and the broader community over the long term.”

The residential portion is off to a strong start. The first building, Smyth at District 15Fifteen, opened this past spring with 262 studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 554 to 1,240 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, two courtyards with a pool, a sports simulator, coworking spaces, a pet spa, and more. Bozzuto Management Co. oversees property operations.

Claremont Development Partner Jeff Bastow noted Smyth’s “exceptionally strong” leasing velocity and expressed excitement over the growing community. Two additional phases—Mason and a 55-and-over residence called Mason East—are expected to debut later this year.

Slated for full completion in early spring 2026, District 15Fifteen is poised to become a new downtown destination in Parsippany, revitalizing a key stretch of Route 10.