Parsippany High School Class of 2025 Graduates

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany High School Class of 2025 Graduation Ceremony was a dignified and heartfelt celebration, honoring the accomplishments of this year’s graduates. The program opened with a stirring performance of “Overture for Winds” by the Parsippany High School Combined Bands under the direction of Erin Neglio, followed by the traditional processional, “Pomp & Circumstance.” Student Council President Eva Schmieder led the Flag Salute and offered warm welcoming remarks, with the National Anthem beautifully performed by the Parsippany High School Choir, directed by Christine Wilson. The Alma Mater, sung by the graduating class, added a nostalgic touch. Salutatorian Ian Ali addressed his peers with thoughtful reflections, followed by greetings from Dr. Denis Mulroony and a special dedication from Board of Education member Michelle Shappell. Principal Melissa Carucci delivered her remarks before Valedictorian Lithra Sankari took the stage. The ceremony featured a touching dedication song, “Great Adventure,” performed by the school choir. Senior Class President Jaan Shahzad passed the senior gavel, symbolizing leadership transition, before Principal Carucci presented the graduates. Board of Education President Alison Cogan and member Timothy Berrios conferred the diplomas. The ceremony concluded with a formal recessional to “Mt. Healthy March,” conducted by Gregory Dalakian, bringing the memorable evening to a proud and celebratory close.



The event marked a significant milestone for the graduates preparing to embark on their next chapter. Below is the complete list of Parsippany High School’s Class of 2025 graduates, presented alphabetically by last name.

Vishwa R. Acharya, Wyatt Adams, Yamie Aguirre, Jawad Ahmadi, Isabel Sabrina Alameda, Ian Ali, Arshan Syed Ali, Thomas J. Allen, Carolyn Rose Allen, Bhavisha Alwani, Omar A. Amin, Sanjana Amudhan, Derek Costa Araujo, Addison Patricia Arcaro, Aashna Arora, Ali M. Asmaeilzadah, Yasemin Nazli Ayaz, Mohamed Said El Sayed Ibrahim Badr, Laila Sophia Bakhtiar, Sahana Anand Balamurali, Gianna K. Balani, Jenna Grace Beck, Ceyla Beg, Gabriella Nelida Bermudez, Aarjun Bodade, Zeshaan Ali Bokhari, Khalil Nasir Bonner, John Bottarini, Jared J. Brot, Tayla Bui and Gabriella Gela-Rose Bukwich.

Bryan David Cali, Margarete Joy Calkins, Brooklyn Alana Cameron, Fabricio Ariel Casco, Amelia Castro, Jadan P Centeno, Leila Jade Chaoub, Tirthraj R. Chauhan, Bhumika B. Chavan, Anisha Chhabra, Marisa Ann Christ, Karla Moreno Clavijo, Lucas Neal Coe, Thomas John Cogan, Nicole Marie Corcino, Alyssa Ann Corforte, Gabriel Gold Correa, Sofia Rodriguez Cruz, Anvi Ganesh Dalvi, Van Dang, Amanda Ann Dean, Samuel S. Gustin Diaz, Paul Thomas Lo Dico, Risha Marathe Dinesh, Mason Joseph Van Dunk, Camila Sierra Esquivel, Arpita Hitesh Goradia, Nicolas Robert Graziano, Lukas Grippo, Jonathan David Gubin, Sean Hansberry, Trey Lukas Hendershot, Michael Charles Henry, Samuel Hsiao, Martin Arjun Hudelmaier, Sidney Harold Huppert, Matthew Khang Huynh, and Khalea Chevonne Hyman.

Evangeline En-Yi Iman, Nikoloz Iveri Inashvili, Shreya Iyer, Shruti Iyer, Christopher Maurice Jackson, Ava Jimenez-Jacobus, Ariana Rose Johns, Manas Joshi, Kevin S. Regan Jr, Andrew Foster Smith, Jr., Georgia Athena Kachulis, Sarvajit Ashwin Karanth, Elisabeth Alexandra Karkanias, Aubrey Gianna Kaye, Olivia Kelley, Dana Joy Krulan, Shiva Lamichhane, Genevieve Li, Edward Dennis Limanov, Fidel Gregorio Lopez, Camryn Renee Lorencovitz, Kelly Lu, Ava Jane Macaluso, Tyler Burton Maloney, Simran Singh Manhas, Benjamin Thomas Mathew, Abel Mathukutty, Yaury Matos, Dennis E. Mesci, Averi R. Monochello, Kathryn V. Montecuollo, Jessenia Mora, Ashton Kennedy Morey, Sarina Mostatabi, Danny Moughrabi, Ryan Murphy, Amrita Nadathur, Yashasvi Nekkanti, Noah Nelson, and Shamili Nimmala.

Katherine Michelle Orellana, Rafael Osorio, William S. Paguay, Tanush Panuganti, Olivia Sondra Parenti, Matthew James Parker, Shriya S. Patel, Devin Parag Patel, Rishi Patel, Jash Patel, Anya U. Patel, Om Patel, Krish Rajesh Pipalia, Joshua J. Piperato, Sharan Pithwa, Ann Ofoliwa Portuphy, Rithwik Rakesh Pothumudi, Christopher Ever Quijandria, Laila Qureshi, Medina Rahmat, Prasad Ramaradj, Carlos Francisco Ramirez, Roma Rangaswamy, Isabel Monsalve Restrepo, Zachary Villiamaria Reyes, Isabella Grace Rivera, Jonathan Rojas, Yug J. Rojivadiya, Dhruv Roy, Denys Ruchkin, Vanessa Sanchez, Lithra Sankari, Eva Leigh Schmieder, Mallikaarjun Senthil-Kumar, Rishi A. Shah, Sohan Rakesh Shah, Karishma Shah, Suravi V. Shah, Angad Mohit Shah, Jaan A. Shahzad, Meghna Singh, Aanya R. Sinha, Arthur Smith, Emily Lynn Smith, Chandan Sreekumar, Cole James Stauffer, Jake Ryan Stauffer, Zachary Elijah Stockdale-Smith, Samantha Sunga, Bryan Carlo D. Sunga, Jason Robert Swartz, Emma Catherine Swenson, Angelica Marie Torres, Prisha Trivedi, Esma N. Turudu, Nazli Ucar, Denzel Okechi Uhuegbu, Isabella Morales Urina, Krish Vachhani, Jay Vaghela, Brian Cruz Vargas, Jaslyn Vargas, Milan Vega, Sanjeev Venkatachalamurthy, Michael George Vuolo, Mehak Wadhan, Xavier Mark Santos Ward, Sylene Monet Whittle, Hope Hannah-Marie Wiltshire, Ryan Joseph Wink, Dron A. Zaveri, Eric Zhang, Kevin Zheng, Haohang Zheng, Nicholas Gilpathis Zigman and Justin Anthony Zitelli.