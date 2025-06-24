Golden Age Club of Saint Peter Church to Host “Summer Fun” Luncheon

PARSIPPANY — The Golden Age Club of Saint Peter Church is bringing the community together for an afternoon of music, food, and friendship at its upcoming “Summer Fun” celebration on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The event will take place at the East Hanover Manor, located at 16 Eagle Rock Avenue, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Attendees can look forward to a delightful luncheon, one complimentary drink, and live entertainment provided by the talented Joe Zisa and Friends. Known for their engaging performances, Zisa and his band promise to bring energy and enjoyment to this special summer gathering.

Tickets are priced at $57.00 for members and $65.00 for non-members. All payments must be received by Monday, July 7. Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged to ensure participation.

For reservations and more information, please contact Doris O’Rourke at [email protected].

This fun-filled event offers a wonderful opportunity for seniors and community members to connect, enjoy good food, and celebrate the season together.