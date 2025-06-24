Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Local News

Golden Age Club of Saint Peter Church to Host “Summer Fun” Luncheon

Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Golden Age Club of Saint Peter Church is bringing the community together for an afternoon of music, food, and friendship at its upcoming “Summer Fun” celebration on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The event will take place at the East Hanover Manor, located at 16 Eagle Rock Avenue, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Attendees can look forward to a delightful luncheon, one complimentary drink, and live entertainment provided by the talented Joe Zisa and Friends. Known for their engaging performances, Zisa and his band promise to bring energy and enjoyment to this special summer gathering.

Tickets are priced at $57.00 for members and $65.00 for non-members. All payments must be received by Monday, July 7. Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged to ensure participation.

For reservations and more information, please contact Doris O’Rourke at [email protected].

This fun-filled event offers a wonderful opportunity for seniors and community members to connect, enjoy good food, and celebrate the season together.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
