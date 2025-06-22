Parsippany High School Senior Awards

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany High School recently held its annual Senior Awards ceremony, honoring outstanding members of the Class of 2025 for their academic achievements, leadership, service, and dedication. Colin Londergan and Allie Hiltz hosted the evening, during which students were recognized with scholarships and awards from local organizations, school departments, and community partners.

The event highlighted graduating seniors’ diverse talents and commitments, with accolades ranging from academic excellence and artistic contributions to athletic performance and community service. Awards were presented by groups including the Sons of Italy, American Legion 249, Kiwanis Club, Rotary Club, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, PTA associations, and memorial foundations, reflecting strong community support for the school’s graduating class.