Monday, June 23, 2025
Parsippany High School Senior Awards

Principal Melissa Carucci opened the Parsippany High School Senior Awards Ceremony with a warm and heartfelt welcome, setting the tone for an evening of celebration and recognition. Her words acknowledged the hard work, perseverance, and achievements of the Class of 2025, while also expressing gratitude to families, faculty, and community members for their continued support. As she concluded her introduction, the audience responded with enthusiastic applause, honoring her leadership and the remarkable accomplishments of the graduating seniors.
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Parsippany High School recently held its annual Senior Awards ceremony, honoring outstanding members of the Class of 2025 for their academic achievements, leadership, service, and dedication. Colin Londergan and Allie Hiltz hosted the evening, during which students were recognized with scholarships and awards from local organizations, school departments, and community partners.

The event highlighted graduating seniors’ diverse talents and commitments, with accolades ranging from academic excellence and artistic contributions to athletic performance and community service. Awards were presented by groups including the Sons of Italy, American Legion 249, Kiwanis Club, Rotary Club, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, PTA associations, and memorial foundations, reflecting strong community support for the school’s graduating class.

AwardHonoree
PHS Valedictorian AwardLithra Sankari
PHS Salutatorian AwardIan Ali
ADK-Mimi Veres Taylor Memorial ScholarshipAlyssa Corforte
American Legion 249Emily Smith
Central Middle School Faculty ScholarshipSimran Manhas
Central PTA Alumni ScholarshipChristopher Jackson
Civics Award for AwarenessNikloloz Insashvili
Dr. Frank A. Calabria Memorial ScholarshipEmily Smith
The Michael R. Codella Female/Male MVP TrophyAmanda Dean
The Michael R. Codella Female/Male MVP TrophyFrancesco DeMary
Digital Designer AwardLucas Coe
Dr. Mamdouh Kelaid Memorial ScholarshipIan Ali
Dr. Mamdouh Kelaid Memorial ScholarshipAriana Johns
Drumbeat AwardRoma Rangaswamy
The Ed Gattie Memorial ScholarshipGeorgia Kachulis
Eddie Jackson Memorial ScholarshipDeric Yoon
Emil Johnson AwardIsabella Rivera
Essex Watercolor Art AwardLaila Bakhtiar
Essex Watercolor Art AwardPrisha Trivedi
Excellence in Biological ScienceIan Ali
Exceptional Ceramic Artist AwardDana Krulan
Excellence in ChemistryLithra Sankari
Excellence in Computer ScienceVishwa Acharya
Excellence in Computer ScienceRisha Dinesh
Excellence in Culinary ArtsEsma Turudu
Excellence in Environmental ScienceYashasvi Nekkanti
Excellence in FrenchShreya Iyer
Excellence in ItalianBryan Cali
Excellence in MathSarvajit Karanth
Excellence in PhysicsPrisha Trivedi
Excellence in Social Studies Writing AwardIan Ali
Excellence in SpanishPrisha Trivedi
Fine Arts AwardsSamantha Sunga
Frederick Douglass Scholarship AwardGianna Balani
Frederick Douglass Scholarship AwardTayla Bui
Frederick Douglass Scholarship AwardMargarete Calkins
Frederick Douglass Scholarship AwardFaith Gilles
Frederick Douglass Scholarship AwardChris Jackson
Frederick Douglass Scholarship AwardRafael Osorio
Frederick Douglass Scholarship AwardSylene Whittle
Frederick Douglass Scholarship AwardHope Wiltshire
Gard and Anne O’Harra ScholarshipVanessa Sanchez
Gary Vittorio Memorial Scholarship – (athletics)Angad Shah
George Bohr AwardSean Hansberry
George Bohr AwardAndrew Smith
George P. Johnson Memorial ScholarshipEmily Smith
Hawk Nest AwardsAmanda Dean
Hawk Nest AwardsGeorgia Kachulis
High Note AwardSarva Karanth
High Note AwardAanya Sinha
Jace Larry Shollenberger ScholarshipSean Hansberry
Jackie Scura ‘Chance for Success’ ScholarshipAva Jimenez-Jacobus
Jackie Scura ‘Chance for Success’ ScholarshipDhruv Roy
Jack Pruden Memorial Athletic ScholarshipDevin Patel
The Kanai Lal and Charu Bala Memorial ScholarshipBhumika Chavan
The Kanai Lal and Charu Bala Memorial ScholarshipAnn Portuphy
The Kanai Lal and Charu Bala Memorial ScholarshipLithra Sankari
The Kanai Lal and Charu Bala Memorial ScholarshipAanya Sinha
Knollwood Alumni – Melvin Roth Memorial ScholarshipChristopher Jackson
Lake Hiawatha School Alumni ScholarshipNikoloz Inashvili
Lake Hiawatha School Alumni ScholarshipElisabeth Karkanias
The Love like Ashley Memorial ScholarshipSimran Manhas
The Love like Ashley Memorial ScholarshipFrank Mauriello
Mary Powles Art AwardIsabel Alameda
Mary Powles Art AwardSamantha Sunga
Math Students of the YearAashna Arora
Math Students of the YearPrisha Trivedi
Math Team AwardLithra Sankari
Mayor Barberio AwardCamryn Lorencovitz
Military Service AwardAmelia Castro
Military Service AwardYaury Matos
Military Service AwardRishi Shah
Montville Unico Italian StudiesAriana Johns
MCPCAAanya Sinhas
Morris Cty College Fair CommitteeOlivia Kelley
Morris County Secondary School Athletic Directors Scholar AthleteGeorgia Kachulis
Morris County Secondary School Athletic Directors Scholar AthleteBryan Sunga
Mt Tabor Outstanding Music AwardIan Ali
National Merit Commended StudentsIan Ali
National Merit Commended StudentsSarvajit Karanth
National Merit Commended StudentsMallikaarjun Senthil Kumar
National Merit Commended StudentsRishi Shah
National Merit Commended StudentsAanya Sinha
NJAC Conference AwardMarisa Christ
NJAC Conference AwardBryan Sunga
NJSIAA Scholar AthleteGeorgia Kachulis
Northvail School Alumni ScholarshipSahana Balamurali
Outstanding Senior English Student AwardNika Inashvili
Outstanding Painter AwardEmma Swenson
Outstanding PhotographerNazli Ucar
Outstanding Physical Education Students of the YearGabriella Bukwich
Outstanding Physical Education Students of the YearIan Ali
Parent Teacher Student Association ScholarshipIan Ali
Parent Teacher Student Association ScholarshipSean Hansberry
Parent Teacher Student Association ScholarshipGeorgia Kachulis
Parent Teacher Student Association ScholarshipErin Kirk
Parent Teacher Student Association ScholarshipCamryn Lorencovitz
Parent Teacher Student Association ScholarshipAnya Patel
Parent Teacher Student Association ScholarshipDevin Patel
Parent Teacher Student Association ScholarshipAnn Portuphy
Parent Teacher Student Association ScholarshipCarlos Ramirez
Parent Teacher Student Association ScholarshipRoma Rangaswamy
Parent Teacher Student Association ScholarshipLithra Sankari
Parent Teacher Student Association ScholarshipEmily Smith
Parents of the Gifted and TalentedLithra Sanari
Parsippany Chamber of Commerce ScholarshipJenna Beck
Parsippany Education Foundation, Joseph Windish Memorial ScholarshipBhumika Chavan
Parsippany Kiwanis Club ScholarshipShruti Iyer
Parsippany Kiwanis Club ScholarshipShreya Iyer
Parsippany Kiwanis Club ScholarshipLithra Sankari
Parsippany Kiwanis Club ScholarshipPrisha Trivedi
Parsippany Republican Club ScholarshipChristopher Jackson
Parsippany Rotary Club ScholarshipSimran Manhas
Parsippany Soccer Club ScholarshipBhumika Chavan
Parsippany Soccer Club ScholarshipMarisa Christ
Parsippany Soccer Club ScholarshipAubrey Kaye
Parsippany Senior Citizens AwardDhruv Roy
Par Troy Little League East ScholarshipGeorgia Kachulis
Par Troy Little League East ScholarshipKevin Regan
Peer Buddies AwardAlyssa Corforte
PHS Business Co-op AwardSamuel Gustin Diaz
