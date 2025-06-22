Parsippany High School Senior Awards

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany High School recently held its annual Senior Awards ceremony, honoring outstanding members of the Class of 2025 for their academic achievements, leadership, service, and dedication. Colin Londergan and Allie Hiltz hosted the evening, during which students were recognized with scholarships and awards from local organizations, school departments, and community partners.
The event highlighted graduating seniors’ diverse talents and commitments, with accolades ranging from academic excellence and artistic contributions to athletic performance and community service. Awards were presented by groups including the Sons of Italy, American Legion 249, Kiwanis Club, Rotary Club, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, PTA associations, and memorial foundations, reflecting strong community support for the school’s graduating class.
|Award
|Honoree
|PHS Valedictorian Award
|Lithra Sankari
|PHS Salutatorian Award
|Ian Ali
|ADK-Mimi Veres Taylor Memorial Scholarship
|Alyssa Corforte
|American Legion 249
|Emily Smith
|Central Middle School Faculty Scholarship
|Simran Manhas
|Central PTA Alumni Scholarship
|Christopher Jackson
|Civics Award for Awareness
|Nikloloz Insashvili
|Dr. Frank A. Calabria Memorial Scholarship
|Emily Smith
|The Michael R. Codella Female/Male MVP Trophy
|Amanda Dean
|The Michael R. Codella Female/Male MVP Trophy
|Francesco DeMary
|Digital Designer Award
|Lucas Coe
|Dr. Mamdouh Kelaid Memorial Scholarship
|Ian Ali
|Dr. Mamdouh Kelaid Memorial Scholarship
|Ariana Johns
|Drumbeat Award
|Roma Rangaswamy
|The Ed Gattie Memorial Scholarship
|Georgia Kachulis
|Eddie Jackson Memorial Scholarship
|Deric Yoon
|Emil Johnson Award
|Isabella Rivera
|Essex Watercolor Art Award
|Laila Bakhtiar
|Essex Watercolor Art Award
|Prisha Trivedi
|Excellence in Biological Science
|Ian Ali
|Exceptional Ceramic Artist Award
|Dana Krulan
|Excellence in Chemistry
|Lithra Sankari
|Excellence in Computer Science
|Vishwa Acharya
|Excellence in Computer Science
|Risha Dinesh
|Excellence in Culinary Arts
|Esma Turudu
|Excellence in Environmental Science
|Yashasvi Nekkanti
|Excellence in French
|Shreya Iyer
|Excellence in Italian
|Bryan Cali
|Excellence in Math
|Sarvajit Karanth
|Excellence in Physics
|Prisha Trivedi
|Excellence in Social Studies Writing Award
|Ian Ali
|Excellence in Spanish
|Prisha Trivedi
|Fine Arts Awards
|Samantha Sunga
|Frederick Douglass Scholarship Award
|Gianna Balani
|Frederick Douglass Scholarship Award
|Tayla Bui
|Frederick Douglass Scholarship Award
|Margarete Calkins
|Frederick Douglass Scholarship Award
|Faith Gilles
|Frederick Douglass Scholarship Award
|Chris Jackson
|Frederick Douglass Scholarship Award
|Rafael Osorio
|Frederick Douglass Scholarship Award
|Sylene Whittle
|Frederick Douglass Scholarship Award
|Hope Wiltshire
|Gard and Anne O’Harra Scholarship
|Vanessa Sanchez
|Gary Vittorio Memorial Scholarship – (athletics)
|Angad Shah
|George Bohr Award
|Sean Hansberry
|George Bohr Award
|Andrew Smith
|George P. Johnson Memorial Scholarship
|Emily Smith
|Hawk Nest Awards
|Amanda Dean
|Hawk Nest Awards
|Georgia Kachulis
|High Note Award
|Sarva Karanth
|High Note Award
|Aanya Sinha
|Jace Larry Shollenberger Scholarship
|Sean Hansberry
|Jackie Scura ‘Chance for Success’ Scholarship
|Ava Jimenez-Jacobus
|Jackie Scura ‘Chance for Success’ Scholarship
|Dhruv Roy
|Jack Pruden Memorial Athletic Scholarship
|Devin Patel
|The Kanai Lal and Charu Bala Memorial Scholarship
|Bhumika Chavan
|The Kanai Lal and Charu Bala Memorial Scholarship
|Ann Portuphy
|The Kanai Lal and Charu Bala Memorial Scholarship
|Lithra Sankari
|The Kanai Lal and Charu Bala Memorial Scholarship
|Aanya Sinha
|Knollwood Alumni – Melvin Roth Memorial Scholarship
|Christopher Jackson
|Lake Hiawatha School Alumni Scholarship
|Nikoloz Inashvili
|Lake Hiawatha School Alumni Scholarship
|Elisabeth Karkanias
|The Love like Ashley Memorial Scholarship
|Simran Manhas
|The Love like Ashley Memorial Scholarship
|Frank Mauriello
|Mary Powles Art Award
|Isabel Alameda
|Mary Powles Art Award
|Samantha Sunga
|Math Students of the Year
|Aashna Arora
|Math Students of the Year
|Prisha Trivedi
|Math Team Award
|Lithra Sankari
|Mayor Barberio Award
|Camryn Lorencovitz
|Military Service Award
|Amelia Castro
|Military Service Award
|Yaury Matos
|Military Service Award
|Rishi Shah
|Montville Unico Italian Studies
|Ariana Johns
|MCPCA
|Aanya Sinhas
|Morris Cty College Fair Committee
|Olivia Kelley
|Morris County Secondary School Athletic Directors Scholar Athlete
|Georgia Kachulis
|Morris County Secondary School Athletic Directors Scholar Athlete
|Bryan Sunga
|Mt Tabor Outstanding Music Award
|Ian Ali
|National Merit Commended Students
|Ian Ali
|National Merit Commended Students
|Sarvajit Karanth
|National Merit Commended Students
|Mallikaarjun Senthil Kumar
|National Merit Commended Students
|Rishi Shah
|National Merit Commended Students
|Aanya Sinha
|NJAC Conference Award
|Marisa Christ
|NJAC Conference Award
|Bryan Sunga
|NJSIAA Scholar Athlete
|Georgia Kachulis
|Northvail School Alumni Scholarship
|Sahana Balamurali
|Outstanding Senior English Student Award
|Nika Inashvili
|Outstanding Painter Award
|Emma Swenson
|Outstanding Photographer
|Nazli Ucar
|Outstanding Physical Education Students of the Year
|Gabriella Bukwich
|Outstanding Physical Education Students of the Year
|Ian Ali
|Parent Teacher Student Association Scholarship
|Ian Ali
|Parent Teacher Student Association Scholarship
|Sean Hansberry
|Parent Teacher Student Association Scholarship
|Georgia Kachulis
|Parent Teacher Student Association Scholarship
|Erin Kirk
|Parent Teacher Student Association Scholarship
|Camryn Lorencovitz
|Parent Teacher Student Association Scholarship
|Anya Patel
|Parent Teacher Student Association Scholarship
|Devin Patel
|Parent Teacher Student Association Scholarship
|Ann Portuphy
|Parent Teacher Student Association Scholarship
|Carlos Ramirez
|Parent Teacher Student Association Scholarship
|Roma Rangaswamy
|Parent Teacher Student Association Scholarship
|Lithra Sankari
|Parent Teacher Student Association Scholarship
|Emily Smith
|Parents of the Gifted and Talented
|Lithra Sanari
|Parsippany Chamber of Commerce Scholarship
|Jenna Beck
|Parsippany Education Foundation, Joseph Windish Memorial Scholarship
|Bhumika Chavan
|Parsippany Kiwanis Club Scholarship
|Shruti Iyer
|Parsippany Kiwanis Club Scholarship
|Shreya Iyer
|Parsippany Kiwanis Club Scholarship
|Lithra Sankari
|Parsippany Kiwanis Club Scholarship
|Prisha Trivedi
|Parsippany Republican Club Scholarship
|Christopher Jackson
|Parsippany Rotary Club Scholarship
|Simran Manhas
|Parsippany Soccer Club Scholarship
|Bhumika Chavan
|Parsippany Soccer Club Scholarship
|Marisa Christ
|Parsippany Soccer Club Scholarship
|Aubrey Kaye
|Parsippany Senior Citizens Award
|Dhruv Roy
|Par Troy Little League East Scholarship
|Georgia Kachulis
|Par Troy Little League East Scholarship
|Kevin Regan
|Peer Buddies Award
|Alyssa Corforte
|PHS Business Co-op Award
|Samuel Gustin Diaz