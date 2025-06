Parsippany High School Class of 2025 Graduates Embark on Bright Futures

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany High School’s Class of 2025 received their diplomas on Friday, June 20, marking the culmination of their high school journey and the beginning of exciting new chapters. The graduates head to various destinations, including prestigious universities, community colleges, military service, and professional careers. From institutions such as Princeton University, Cornell University, and the University of Michigan, to local schools like County College of Morris and Rutgers University, these students pursue diverse paths across the country and beyond. Below is a complete list of where the Class of 2025 is headed.

Class of 2025 Profile:

4-Year College 73.20% 2 Year College 14.10% Employment 5.90% Career 4.40% Military 2.00% Apprenticeship 0.50%

College Graduate Name Allegheny College Andrew F Smith Boston University Shruti Iyer Caldwell University Sarina Mostatabi Clemson University Lukas Grippo Coastal Carolina University Addison Patricia Arcaro Coastal Carolina University Isabella Grace Rivera Cornell University Ian Ali Cornell University Roma Rangaswamy County College of Morris Wyatt Henry Adams County College of Morris Jawad Ahmadi County College of Morris Gabriella Nelida Bermudez County College of Morris Jared Joseph Brot County College of Morris Tayla Bui County College of Morris Tirthraj Rakesh Chauhan County College of Morris Nicole Marie Corcino County College of Morris Gabriel Gold Correa County College of Morris Yazmin Espinoza County College of Morris Erhan Ali Feldman County College of Morris Faith Marie Gilles County College of Morris Olivia Kelley County College of Morris Dana Joy Krulan County College of Morris Tyler Burton Maloney County College of Morris Abel Biju Mathukutty County College of Morris Averi Rowan Monochello County College of Morris Danny Moughrabi County College of Morris Rafael Osorio County College of Morris Matthew James Parker County College of Morris Jash Paresh Patel County College of Morris Joshua Joseph Piperato County College of Morris Jonathan Michael Rojas County College of Morris Yug Jaykumar Rojivadiya County College of Morris Denys Ruchkin County College of Morris Chandan Sreekumar County College of Morris Esma Nur Turudu County College of Morris Jaslyn Leigh Vargas County College of Morris Christopher E Quijandria Drew University Jessenia Mora Drexel University Shriya Patel Drexel University Krish Pipalia Emory University Kelly Lu Fairleigh Dickinson University-Florham Campus Mohamed Said Badr Fairleigh Dickinson University-Florham Campus Dennis Emir Mesci Fairleigh Dickinson University-Florham Campus Laila Qureshi Fairleigh Dickinson University-Florham Campus Nazli Ucar Fashion Institute of Technology Van Dang Fashion Institute of Technology Shamili Nimmala Indiana University-Bloomington Tanush Kumar Panuganti Johnson & Wales University-Providence Carolyn Rose Allen Kean University Krish Vachhani Kean University Sylene Monet Whittle King’s College Kevin Scott Regan Louisiana State University Christopher Maurice Jackson Louisiana State University Ryan Patrick Murphy Montclair State University Zeshaan Ali Bokhari Montclair State University Lucas Coe Montclair State University Enrick Das Montclair State University Manas Manish Joshi Montclair State University Brevin Koeck Montclair State University Alina Anne Kohut Montclair State University Genevieve Li Montclair State University Zachary V Reyes Montclair State University Jake Ryan Stauffer Montclair State University Denzel Okechi Uhuegbu Montclair State University Milan Evan Vega New Jersey City University David Russo Ferreira New Jersey Institute of Technology Vishwa Rushikesh Acharya New Jersey Institute of Technology Arshan Syed Ali New Jersey Institute of Technology Laila Bakhtiar New Jersey Institute of Technology Anvi Ganesh Dalvi New Jersey Institute of Technology Jivitesh Duddu New Jersey Institute of Technology Trey Lukas Hendershot New Jersey Institute of Technology Shiva Lamichhane New Jersey Institute of Technology Yashasvi Nekkanti New Jersey Institute of Technology Rishi Patel New Jersey Institute of Technology Sanjeev Venkatachalamurthy New Jersey Institute of Technology Eric Zhang Northeastern University Risha Dinesh Northeastern University Shreya Iyer Northwood University Rithwik Rakesh Pothumudi Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Main Campus Ava Jane Macaluso Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Main Campus Emma Catherine Swenson Princeton University Nikoloz Iveri Inashvili Purdue University-Main Campus Aarjun Bodade Purdue University-Main Campus Bryan David Cali Purdue University-Main Campus Sarvajit Ashwin Karanth Purdue University-Main Campus Benjamin T Mathew Quinnipiac University Devin Parag Patel Ramapo College of New Purdue University-Main Campus Aarjun Bodade Purdue University-Main Campus Bryan David Cali Purdue University-Main Campus Sarvajit Ashwin Karanth Purdue University-Main Campus Benjamin T Mathew Quinnipiac University Devin Parag Patel Ramapo College of New Jersey Anisha Chhabra Ramapo College of New Jersey Marisa Christ Rider University Isabel Sabrina Alameda Rider University Cristina Isabella Garnica Rochester Institute of Technology Evangeline En-Yi Iman Rowan University Omar A Amin Rowan University Derek Araujo Rowan University Jadan Centeno Rowan University Sean Noah Deristin Rowan University Mohamed Fawzi Farag Rowan University Ava May Jimenez-Jacobus Rowan University Ashton Kennedy Morey Rowan University Noah Nelson Rowan University William Steven Paguay Rowan University Arthur Smith Rowan University Justin Anthony Zitelli Rutgers University-New Brunswick Bhavisha Pradeep Alwani Rutgers University-New Brunswick Aashna Arora Rutgers University-New Brunswick Sahana Anand Balamurali Rutgers University-New Brunswick Gianna Balani Rutgers University-New Brunswick Julia Yeh Dworak Rutgers University-New Brunswick Dev Pareshkumar Gandhi Rutgers University-New Brunswick Arya Garg Rutgers University-New Brunswick Kaitlyn Elizabeth Goarcke Rutgers University-New Brunswick Samuel Hsiao Rutgers University-New Brunswick Martin Hudelmaier Rutgers University-New Brunswick Hayden Lewis Rutgers University-New Brunswick Amrita Nadathur Rutgers University-New Brunswick Anya Utpal Patel Rutgers University-New Brunswick Om Patel Rutgers University-New Brunswick Sharan Jigar Pithwa Rutgers University-New Brunswick Medina Marwa Rahmat Rutgers University-New Brunswick Prasad Ramaradj Rutgers University-New Brunswick Dhruv Roy Rutgers University-New Brunswick Vanessa Sanchez Rutgers University-New Brunswick Lithra Sankari Rutgers University-New Brunswick Eva Leigh Schmieder Rutgers University-New Brunswick Mallikaarjun Senthil-Kumar Rutgers University-New Brunswick Jignasu Ripal Shah Rutgers University-New Brunswick Karishma Shah Rutgers University-New Brunswick Suravi V Shah Rutgers University-New Brunswick Jaan Ali Shahzad Rutgers University-New Brunswick Meghna Singh Rutgers University-New Brunswick Aanya Rahul Sinha Rutgers University-New Brunswick Bryan Carlo Sunga Rutgers University-New Brunswick Samantha Sunga Rutgers University-New Brunswick Prisha B Trivedi Rutgers University-New Brunswick Jay Vaghela Rutgers University-New Brunswick Dylan Nicholas Winkler Rutgers University-New Brunswick Deric Chanyoung Yoon Rutgers University-New Brunswick Haohang Zheng Rutgers University-Newark Apurva Vipulkumar Gandhi Rutgers University-Newark Mehak Wadhan Sacred Heart University Erin Skye Kirk Saint Elizabeth University Alyssa Ann Corforte Seton Hall University Ali Maksood Asmaeilzadah Seton Hall University Yasemin Nazli Ayaz Seton Hall University Jenna Grace Beck Seton Hall University John G Bottarini Seton Hall University Thomas Colantoni Seton Hall University Ekta Dhotre Seton Hall University Aubrey Kaye Smith College Ann Ofoliwa Portuphy Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Amanda Ann Dean Stevens Institute of Technology Arpita Hitesh Goradia Stevens Institute of Technology Vidhi Parikh Stockton University Angelica Marie Torres SUNY Maritime College Edward Dennis Limanov Sussex County Community College Khalil Nasir Bonner Temple University Ceyla Yasmine Beg The College of New Jersey Cole James Stauffer The George Washington University Camryn Renee Lorencovitz Towson University Nicholas Robert Graziano United States Military Amelia Castro United States Military Samuel S. Gustin Diaz United States Military Yaury Matos United States Military Mason Van Dunk University of Colorado Boulder Elisabeth Alexandra Karkanias University of Delaware Gabriella Gela-Rose Bukwich University of Delaware Olivia Sondra Parenti University of Maryland-College Park Angad Mohit Shah University of Maryland-College Park Rishi Anish Shah University of Maryland-College Park Emily Lynn Smith University of Massachusetts-Amherst Isabella Morales Urina University of Michigan-Ann Arbor Leila Chaoub University of Mount Saint Vincent Katherine Michelle Orellana University of North Carolina at Charlotte Simran Manhas University of North Texas Margarete Joy Calkins University of Northwestern Ohio Sean Hansberry University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus Bhumika Chavan University of South Carolina-Columbia Ariana Rose Johns Vellore Institute of Technology University Sanjana Amudhan Virginia Tech Thomas John Allen Virginia Tech Georgia Athena Kachulis William Paterson University of New Jersey Dron Zaveri