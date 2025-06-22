Monday, June 23, 2025
Eastern student Nicolas Iannucci Makes Spring 2025 Dean’s List

Nicolas Iannucci of Parsippany, a junior majoring in Finance at Eastern Connecticut State University, earned a spot on the Spring 2025 Dean's List for his academic excellence.
PARSIPPANY — Eastern Connecticut State University recently released its Dean’s List for the spring 2025 semester, in which 1,302 students were recognized for maintaining high GPAs.

Among them is Nicolas Iannucci, a full-time junior majoring in Finance. Iannucci graduated from Parsippany Hills High School, Class of 23.

Nicolas Iannucci of Parsippany, a junior majoring in Finance at Eastern Connecticut State University, earned a spot on the Spring 2025 Dean’s List for his academic excellence. A graduate of Parsippany Hills High School, Nicolas was a standout swimmer—serving as team captain his senior year, holding school records in all relays, earning team MVP honors in 2021–22, and receiving the YMCA MVP award in 2020–21. He also ranked in the top five in the conference for the 100 breaststroke and was recognized with academic honors all four years.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, full-time students must complete a minimum of 12 credits in letter-graded courses with an average GPA of 3.5 or higher in the semester. Part-time students are eligible if they’ve accumulated 15 or more credits of letter-graded coursework with an average GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Eastern Connecticut State University is the state of Connecticut’s public liberal arts university, serving upwards of 4,000 students annually on its Willimantic campus. A residential campus offering 41 majors and 68 minors, Eastern offers students a strong liberal arts foundation grounded in various applied learning opportunities. Ranked among the top 25 public institutions in the North by U.S. News & World Report in its 2024-25 Best Colleges ratings, Eastern has also been awarded ‘Green Campus’ status by the Princeton Review 15 years in a row. For more information, visit www.easternct.edu.

