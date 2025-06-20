Goddard School Holds Heartwarming Pre-K Graduation Ceremony

PARSIPPANY — The Goddard School celebrated its Annual Pre-K Graduation on Friday, June 20, at its campus at 311 Smith Road. The ceremony marked a significant milestone for nine students who completed their Pre-K program and are preparing to begin Kindergarten in September. The graduates included Kiaan Kadakia, Zaila Ryans, Raymond Mound, Kaira Patel, Manuel Cougil, Jr., Auat Adnan, Arjun Gindal, Abir Malgaonkar, and Atharv Jhakur.

After the flag salute, the graduates performed a selection of songs, including “Moving Up to Kindergarten,” “Boom Chicka Boom,” “On My Way,” and “Big Dreams,” before receiving their diplomas.

And the best part of the celebration. The celebration cake for the Class of 2025 Graduates.

The Goddard School in Parsippany is a private preschool offering early childhood education programs for infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and pre-kindergarten students. Known for its play-based learning approach, the school blends academic instruction with social and emotional development, creating a well-rounded foundation for lifelong learning.

The curriculum incorporates various subjects, including math, science, literacy, and the arts, all designed to stimulate young minds and instill a passion for discovery. Enrichment programs in physical fitness, music, and foreign languages enhance the educational experience.

The school prides itself on maintaining a safe, nurturing, and engaging environment where children are encouraged to thrive. Experienced and caring teachers provide personalized support, helping each child grow independently.

Parents value the school’s strong emphasis on communication and collaboration, which fosters a true partnership between families and educators. Throughout the year, the Goddard School organizes various events, with the Pre-K graduation serving as a joyful highlight—celebrating each child’s achievements as they prepare for the next exciting chapter in their educational journey.

Pre-Kindergarten Ceremony Program

The graduates’ “Certificate of Achievement”

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus magazine, July 2024. Click here to read the magazine.