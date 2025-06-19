Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education Appoints Dr. Karen Chase as Superintendent of Schools

PARSIPPANY—The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education announced that Dr. Karen Chase has been appointed the new Superintendent of Schools. With more than 25 years of experience in public education, Dr. Chase will officially assume her role on October 1, 2025.

Grounded in the belief that effective leadership is about building strong systems, investing in people, and placing students at the center of every decision, Dr. Chase holds degrees in English Education and Educational Psychology and earned her Doctorate in Educational Leadership, Management, and Policy.

“Our selection process cast a wide net and, ultimately, we met with eight highly qualified candidates. We narrowed the field down to two impressive finalists before selecting Dr. Chase,” the Board of Education said. “We congratulate Dr. Chase on her appointment, and we are confident that her extensive experience, deep knowledge of curriculum, management skills, and love of education will both nurture and expand the quality of education throughout the district. She possesses a realistic vision, a clear sense of priorities, and a strong advocacy for high expectations. We look forward to partnering with her as we collectively address challenges and embrace opportunities to continue providing the high-quality education that the Parsippany-Troy Hills Township School District has come to expect.”

Dr. Karen Chase, a distinguished educator and visionary leader, prepares to begin her tenure as Superintendent of Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Schools on October 1, 2025.

Dr. Chase began her career as a classroom teacher in the Bridgewater-Raritan School District, where she worked with students of all abilities across elementary, middle, and high school levels.

She served as a supervisor of instruction in the Montville Township School District, assistant superintendent in the School District of the Chathams, and, most recently, as superintendent in the Branchburg Township School District.

Dr. Chase earned a Bachelor’s degree in English Education from Kean University, a Master’s degree in Educational Psychology from the University of Connecticut at Storrs, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership, Management, and Policy from Seton Hall University.