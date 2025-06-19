Parsippany PD: No Record of Officer Questioning Driver About Immigration

PARSIPPANY — At the June 17, 2025, Township Council meeting, individuals raised concerns regarding an alleged incident in which a driver may have been questioned about her immigration status during a traffic stop in our township.

The Parsippany Police Department takes such allegations very seriously. In accordance with our Standards of Operation and the New Jersey State Attorney General Guidelines, our Internal Affairs conducted a thorough investigation that included reviewing CCTV footage, GPS, body-worn camera footage, state law enforcement databases, and all other avenues available to validate this complaint.

Despite our efforts, the investigation did not yield any evidence that any such motor vehicle stop occurred within our jurisdiction by any officer in our department.

The Parsippany Police Department strictly adheres to all guidelines issued by the State of New Jersey and the Office of the Attorney General, including those related to the treatment of immigrants and officer conduct during motor vehicle stops.

We remain committed to transparency, accountability, and fair treatment of all individuals, regardless of immigration status.

Any complaints regarding the Parsippany Police Department, please call our non-emergency number at (973) 263-4300 or visit www.parpolice.com