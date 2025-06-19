Thursday, June 19, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany PD: No Record of Officer Questioning Driver About Immigration
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Parsippany PD: No Record of Officer Questioning Driver About Immigration

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1191

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — At the June 17, 2025, Township Council meeting, individuals raised concerns regarding an alleged incident in which a driver may have been questioned about her immigration status during a traffic stop in our township.

The Parsippany Police Department takes such allegations very seriously. In accordance with our Standards of Operation and the New Jersey State Attorney General Guidelines, our Internal Affairs conducted a thorough investigation that included reviewing CCTV footage, GPS, body-worn camera footage, state law enforcement databases, and all other avenues available to validate this complaint.

Despite our efforts, the investigation did not yield any evidence that any such motor vehicle stop occurred within our jurisdiction by any officer in our department.

The Parsippany Police Department strictly adheres to all guidelines issued by the State of New Jersey and the Office of the Attorney General, including those related to the treatment of immigrants and officer conduct during motor vehicle stops.

We remain committed to transparency, accountability, and fair treatment of all individuals, regardless of immigration status.

Any complaints regarding the Parsippany Police Department, please call our non-emergency number at (973) 263-4300 or visit www.parpolice.com

spot_img
Previous article
An Interview with AJ Wyman on his Upcoming Memoir, The Grace to Carry On
Next article
Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education Appoints Dr. Karen Chase as Superintendent of Schools
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »