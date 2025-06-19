Thursday, June 19, 2025
Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter Waives Adoption Fees for Adult Animals

MORRIS COUNTY — In a heartwarming effort to find loving homes for more pets, Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees for all adult animals beginning Friday, June 20 through Sunday, June 22. During this special weekend event, adopters can take home any eligible adult cat or dog at absolutely no cost.

“Adult pets often wait longer than kittens and puppies despite being wonderful companions,” explained Lorri Coppola, Executive Director of Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter. “Our goal with this promotion is to remove financial barriers and match these loving, animals with caring families.”

Each adoption includes:

  • Spay/neuter surgery
  • Age‑appropriate vaccinations
  • Microchipping

While the adoption fee is waived, the shelter will still conduct standard adoption screening to ensure each animal is matched with the right home.

“We have so many incredible adult pets—snuggle seekers, adventure buddies, and quiet couch companions—all ready to bring joy to your home,” added Coppola.

Adoption Hours:

  • Weekdays: 12 PM – 4 PM
  • Weekend days: 12 PM – 5 PM

Visit Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter at 194 Route 10West, East Hanover, NJ, or browse adoptable pets at www.njshelter.org. Walk‑in visitors are warmly welcomed.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

