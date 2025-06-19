Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter Waives Adoption Fees for Adult Animals

MORRIS COUNTY — In a heartwarming effort to find loving homes for more pets, Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees for all adult animals beginning Friday, June 20 through Sunday, June 22. During this special weekend event, adopters can take home any eligible adult cat or dog at absolutely no cost.

“Adult pets often wait longer than kittens and puppies despite being wonderful companions,” explained Lorri Coppola, Executive Director of Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter. “Our goal with this promotion is to remove financial barriers and match these loving, animals with caring families.”

Each adoption includes:

Spay/neuter surgery

Age‑appropriate vaccinations

Microchipping

While the adoption fee is waived, the shelter will still conduct standard adoption screening to ensure each animal is matched with the right home.

“We have so many incredible adult pets—snuggle seekers, adventure buddies, and quiet couch companions—all ready to bring joy to your home,” added Coppola.

Adoption Hours:

Weekdays: 12 PM – 4 PM

Weekend days: 12 PM – 5 PM

Visit Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter at 194 Route 10West, East Hanover, NJ, or browse adoptable pets at www.njshelter.org. Walk‑in visitors are warmly welcomed.