PHS and PHHS Thank Community for Supporting Project Graduation 2025

PARSIPPANY — The Class of 2025 from Parsippany High School and Parsippany Hills High School celebrated their graduation with a safe, fun, and memorable Project Graduation event, thanks to the generosity of the local community.

Project Graduation is an all-night, substance-free celebration for graduating seniors that has become a beloved tradition in Parsippany. This year’s event was made possible by the support of numerous local businesses, organizations, and families.

The 2025 graduates and organizers extend their deepest gratitude to the following supporters:

Alison and Justin Cogan

AMPAL Services, LLC – Buffalo Wild Wings

Applebee’s of Parsippany

Baldwin Bagel

Baldwin Pizzeria Group, Inc.

Brooklawn School PTA

Central Middle School PTA Inc.

Chick-fil-A of Parsippany

Christine J. Karpack

Costco of East Hanover

Dermatology Associates of Morris, PA

E Home Improvement

FedEx of Parsippany

Gourmet Café

Gripp Plumbing & Heating, LLC

Hershey

Hills of Troy Neighborhood Association

Howard’s Bagel

I.B.E.W. Local Union No. 102

IHOP of Parsippany

Intervale School PTA

James N. Greenlees

Jersey Mike’s of Parsippany

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany

Knollwood PTA

Lake Hiawatha Swim Club Inc.

Lenfam Management Company

Lake Hiawatha PTA

Liquid Church

Living Waters Church of the Christian

Morris Hills Veterinary Clinic

Northvail PTA

Northvail School Association, Inc.

Parsippany Focus

Parsippany Foot and Ankle LLC

Parsippany-Troy Hills Elks Lodge No. 2078

Par-Troy Little League West

Pelican Sport Center Inc.

Pomptonian Food Service

Priola Funeral Services, Inc.

Saint Peter the Apostle Church

Severna Operations, Inc.

ShopRite of Parsippany

St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church

Susan J. Kroeger and George C. Merrill

The Michael Konner Corporation

Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills

U.A. Pipefitters Local 274 of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing & Pipefitting Industry

Veterans of Foreign Wars – Post 10182

Wegmans of Hanover

Werner Animal Hospital

Whole Foods of Parsippany

Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills

Special thanks also go to:

Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education

Parsippany-Troy Hills Transportation Department

The 2025 graduates sincerely thank the Parsippany community for continuing to make Project Graduation a meaningful and safe tradition year after year.