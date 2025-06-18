Thursday, June 19, 2025
PHS and PHHS Thank Community for Supporting Project Graduation 2025

PARSIPPANY — The Class of 2025 from Parsippany High School and Parsippany Hills High School celebrated their graduation with a safe, fun, and memorable Project Graduation event, thanks to the generosity of the local community.

Project Graduation is an all-night, substance-free celebration for graduating seniors that has become a beloved tradition in Parsippany. This year’s event was made possible by the support of numerous local businesses, organizations, and families.

The 2025 graduates and organizers extend their deepest gratitude to the following supporters:

  • Alison and Justin Cogan
  • AMPAL Services, LLC – Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Applebee’s of Parsippany
  • Baldwin Bagel
  • Baldwin Pizzeria Group, Inc.
  • Brooklawn School PTA
  • Central Middle School PTA Inc.
  • Chick-fil-A of Parsippany
  • Christine J. Karpack
  • Costco of East Hanover
  • Dermatology Associates of Morris, PA
  • E Home Improvement
  • FedEx of Parsippany
  • Gourmet Café
  • Gripp Plumbing & Heating, LLC
  • Hershey
  • Hills of Troy Neighborhood Association
  • Howard’s Bagel
  • I.B.E.W. Local Union No. 102
  • IHOP of Parsippany
  • Intervale School PTA
  • James N. Greenlees
  • Jersey Mike’s of Parsippany
  • Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany
  • Knollwood PTA
  • Lake Hiawatha Swim Club Inc.
  • Lenfam Management Company
  • Lake Hiawatha PTA
  • Liquid Church
  • Living Waters Church of the Christian
  • Morris Hills Veterinary Clinic
  • Northvail PTA
  • Northvail School Association, Inc.
  • Parsippany Focus
  • Parsippany Foot and Ankle LLC
  • Parsippany-Troy Hills Elks Lodge No. 2078
  • Par-Troy Little League West
  • Pelican Sport Center Inc.
  • Pomptonian Food Service
  • Priola Funeral Services, Inc.
  • Saint Peter the Apostle Church
  • Severna Operations, Inc.
  • ShopRite of Parsippany
  • St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church
  • Susan J. Kroeger and George C. Merrill
  • The Michael Konner Corporation
  • Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills
  • U.A. Pipefitters Local 274 of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing & Pipefitting Industry
  • Veterans of Foreign Wars – Post 10182
  • Wegmans of Hanover
  • Werner Animal Hospital
  • Whole Foods of Parsippany
  • Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills

Special thanks also go to:

  • Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education
  • Parsippany-Troy Hills Transportation Department

The 2025 graduates sincerely thank the Parsippany community for continuing to make Project Graduation a meaningful and safe tradition year after year.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
