Thursday, June 19, 2025
Parsippany PAL Partners with Somerset Patriots for a Night of Family Fun at the Ballpark

By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY—The Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL) is inviting families and community members to an exciting evening of baseball on Wednesday, July 9, as the Somerset Patriots take on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., and tickets are available for just $15 each, plus taxes and fees. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket will directly benefit Parsippany PAL’s youth programs and community initiatives.

The event allows the community to come together in a fun, family-friendly setting while supporting the PAL’s mission of fostering positive relationships between youth and law enforcement through athletic and leadership programs.

“We’re excited to team up with the Somerset Patriots for this event,” said Nick Bronzino, Executive Director of Parsippany PAL. “Not only is it a great night out, but every ticket sold helps us continue offering quality programs for kids right here in Parsippany.”

Fans can expect a night filled with America’s favorite pastime, ballpark snacks, and the electric atmosphere of a minor league game. The Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are known for delivering thrilling on-field action and engaging entertainment throughout the evening.

To purchase tickets, scan the QR code on the flyer or visit www.parsippanypal.org for full details.

Whether you’re a lifelong baseball fan or just looking for a great evening with family and friends, this night at the ballpark is a home run for a great cause.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
