Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Former Police Officer Sentenced in Connection with Fatal Crash in Riverdale

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Riverdale Police Chief Charles Quant confirmed that Keith M. Gunther, 42, of Wanaque, has been sentenced in connection with a fatal head-on collision that occurred on October 15, 2024, on Route 23 North in Riverdale.

On April 8, 2025, Gunther pleaded guilty before Judge Stephen Taylor to the following charges:

  • Second-degree Reckless Vehicular Homicide
  • Third-degree Assault by Auto
  • Driving Under the Influence

On June 17, Judge Taylor sentenced Gunther to five years in New Jersey State Prison. Under the No Early Release Act, he must serve 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

Hamid Shabuddin, who died when Gunther’s pickup truck slammed into the car in which he was riding.

At the time of the crash, Gunther was a sergeant with the East Hanover Police Department, though he was off duty during the incident. He is no longer employed by the department.

The crash resulted in the death of Hamid Shabuddin, 55, of Paterson, who was a passenger in the sedan struck by Gunther’s pickup truck.

Shabuddin, a recent immigrant from South Africa, was a married father of a teenage daughter.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office prosecuted the case, with assistance from the Riverdale Police Department and Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
