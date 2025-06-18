Nominations Open for Parsippany High School Hall of Fame Class of 2025-2026

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany High School now accepts nominations for the 2025-2026 Hall of Fame Induction Class. The Hall of Fame recognizes graduates and former staff who have distinguished themselves in their professions or through service to the community and the school.

If you know a PHS graduate or past staff member whose achievements deserve recognition, now is the time to nominate them for this honor.

Eligibility Criteria Include:

Recognized excellence in their field or profession

Meaningful service and dedication to Parsippany High School

Contributions to professional or civic organizations, publications, or presentations

Nominees must have graduated from PHS at least ten years ago, or in the case of a staff member, must have been separated from PHS employment for at least three years. Posthumous nominations are welcome.

Up to ten individuals may be inducted annually. Selected inductees will be honored at a formal ceremony (date to be announced in the fall), receive an engraved memento, and have their name added to the permanent Hall of Fame plaque in the school’s main hallway.

Fields of Recognition Include (but are not limited to):

Music and Fine Arts

Business and Politics

Education and Medicine

Journalism and Athletics

Community Service, Armed Forces, and Science

Deadline for submissions is August 31, 2025.

Any Parsippany High School graduate, relative, friend, or colleague of the nominee can make nominations. Full details, eligibility requirements, and the nomination form are available by clicking here.