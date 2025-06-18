Wednesday, June 18, 2025
HomeLocal NewsNominations Open for Parsippany High School Hall of Fame Class of 2025-2026
Local NewsSchool News

Nominations Open for Parsippany High School Hall of Fame Class of 2025-2026

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
35

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany High School now accepts nominations for the 2025-2026 Hall of Fame Induction Class. The Hall of Fame recognizes graduates and former staff who have distinguished themselves in their professions or through service to the community and the school.

If you know a PHS graduate or past staff member whose achievements deserve recognition, now is the time to nominate them for this honor.

Eligibility Criteria Include:

  • Recognized excellence in their field or profession
  • Meaningful service and dedication to Parsippany High School
  • Contributions to professional or civic organizations, publications, or presentations

Nominees must have graduated from PHS at least ten years ago, or in the case of a staff member, must have been separated from PHS employment for at least three years. Posthumous nominations are welcome.

Up to ten individuals may be inducted annually. Selected inductees will be honored at a formal ceremony (date to be announced in the fall), receive an engraved memento, and have their name added to the permanent Hall of Fame plaque in the school’s main hallway.

Fields of Recognition Include (but are not limited to):

  • Music and Fine Arts
  • Business and Politics
  • Education and Medicine
  • Journalism and Athletics
  • Community Service, Armed Forces, and Science

Deadline for submissions is August 31, 2025.

Any Parsippany High School graduate, relative, friend, or colleague of the nominee can make nominations. Full details, eligibility requirements, and the nomination form are available by clicking here.

spot_img
Previous article
Par-Troy West Little League to Host Morris County Challenger Games
Next article
Former Police Officer Sentenced in Connection with Fatal Crash in Riverdale
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »