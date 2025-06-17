Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Par-Troy West Little League to Host Morris County Challenger Games

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Par-Troy West Little League (PTWLL) is proud to once again welcome the Morris County Challenger Little League for a special afternoon of baseball and community spirit on Sunday, June 22, at the PTWLL Baseball Complex, located at Directors and Carroll Fields. Two games are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., and volunteers are being sought to help make the day successful.

Sandra Neglia, Player Agent, calling the game

The Challenger League, an official division of Little League Baseball founded in 1986, provides children with physical and intellectual disabilities the opportunity to play baseball in a supportive and inclusive environment. The Morris County Challenger League began in 1999 and serves local youth ages 5 to 21 (while enrolled in school), bringing the joy of the game to players who might otherwise be unable to participate.

Par-Troy West calls on its community—parents, players, siblings, and friends of all ages—to step up and volunteer as “buddies” during the games. Volunteers will assist Challenger players on the field, ensuring they have the support they need while creating an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.

The schedule includes:
    •    2:00 p.m. Game: PTWLL players and volunteers serve as “buddies” to Challenger players.
    •    4:00 p.m. Game: PTWLL players take the field against the Challenger team—who, as it happens, are currently undefeated.

“This is always one of the most rewarding and memorable events of our season,” said PTWLL organizer Sandra Neglia. “It’s about baseball, yes, but more importantly, it’s about building connections, celebrating inclusion, and showing the best of what our community has to offer.”

File Photo

Anyone interested in volunteering—either as a buddy or in any other capacity—is encouraged to contact Sandra Neglia at [email protected].

With the help of dedicated volunteers, Par-Troy West hopes to continue its tradition of hosting an event that brings smiles, cheers, and inspiration to everyone in attendance.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

