Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Bring Pride Back to Parsippany

Community Held Peaceful Protest After Mayor Declines to Fly PRIDE Flag

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Dozens of residents gathered outside Parsippany Town Hall on Monday, June 16, for a peaceful protest in response to Mayor James Barberio’s decision not to fly the PRIDE flag during PRIDE Month.

The demonstration, held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 1001 Parsippany Boulevard along Route 46, was organized under the banner “Bring PRIDE Back to Parsippany.” Participants waved PRIDE flags—large and small—and held signs promoting equality, inclusion, and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Fly the Flag”: Residents Protest Mayor’s Refusal to Raise PRIDE Flag at Town Hall

Organizer Cori Herbig said, “The event was sparked by frustration over the Mayor’s refusal to fly the PRIDE flag at Town Hall, a symbolic gesture that has become a tradition in many municipalities during June. “If he won’t, we will,” she said, rallying community members to take action themselves.

The protest remained peaceful and joyous, with many attendees voicing their commitment to ensuring Parsippany remains a welcoming place for all.

Parsippany resident Nick Homyak stated, “In a mayor-council government in New Jersey, the mayor is typically responsible for the flags displayed at Town Hall. The mayor is the chief executive and is responsible for administering the city’s activities, which include enforcing ordinances and laws passed by the council. While the council has legislative power, the mayor’s role as the chief executive generally oversees the municipality’s day-to-day operations, including the display of flags.

Residents gathered outside Parsippany Town Hall on Monday, June 16, waving PRIDE flags and holding signs to protest Mayor James Barberio’s decision not to fly the PRIDE flag during PRIDE Month—the peaceful demonstration called for inclusion, visibility, and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“We are living in a time when LGBTQ+ Americans, and trans kids in particular, are facing an onslaught of attacks in state legislatures around the country and by the current federal administration. I know of at least two families in Parsippany with trans kids in the school district, and they are afraid. They are worried for their children’s safety and ability to live openly and authentically without being targeted. Beyond trans kids, countless LGBTQ+ people are living in our community, many of whom hesitate to fly PRIDE flags for the same reason – they are afraid it will subject them to hatred and targeted attacks at their homes,” said Cori Herbig.

Those seeking more information about future efforts or ways to get involved are encouraged to contact organizer Cori Herbig at [email protected].

Parsippany Focus reached out to Mayor Barberio for comment regarding the protest and the decision not to raise the PRIDE flag, but he did not respond.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
