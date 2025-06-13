Abel Mathukutty Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Fatal Toms River

PARSIPPANY — Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer confirmed that on June 11, Abel Mathukutty, 18, of Lake Hiawatha, was charged with Vehicular Homicide and Assault by Auto in connection with a motor vehicle crash that occurred in Toms River on May 24. On that date, Mathukutty was initially charged with Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Crash Causing Death as well as Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Crash Causing Serious Bodily Injury, both relative to the same crash.

On May 24, 2025, at approximately 7:25 p.m., Officers from the Toms River Township Police Department responded to the area of Route 37 eastbound for a report of a motor vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole. Responding Officers discovered that a white Mercedes sedan, occupied by a female driver, later identified as Deborah Barone, 59, of Toms River, and a male passenger, Michael Barone, 64, also of Toms River – both of whom had sustained apparent serious bodily injuries – had crashed into a utility pole. Both occupants were transported to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where Ms. Barone succumbed to her injuries. Mr. Barone was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he was treated for his injuries and subsequently released.

Abel Mathukutty

An investigation by the Ocean County Major Crime Unit-Vehicular Homicide Squad, Toms River Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit revealed that an Infinity sedan had struck the Mercedes on the driver’s side, causing the Mercedes to crash into the utility pole. The Infinity sedan then fled the scene and continued eastbound, traveling over the Thomas A. Mathis Bridge. A description of the vehicle was broadcast to surrounding towns. At approximately 8:00 p.m., Officers from the Seaside Park Police Department effected a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle’s description. Officers noted that the vehicle had sustained heavy passenger-side damage and that the airbags in the car had been deployed. Continuing investigation revealed that this vehicle was the exact vehicle involved in the earlier crash, and that Mathukutty was operating the vehicle at the time of said crash. Mathukutty was taken into custody at the scene without incident and charged with Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Crash Causing Death, as well as Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Crash Causing Serious Bodily Injury. He was transported to the Ocean County Jail and released due to New Jersey Bail Reform.

Continuing investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Vehicular Homicide Squad has revealed that the vehicle operated by Mathukutty was traveling at a rate of 76 miles per hour at the time of the subject crash; the posted speed limit on Route 37 is 50 miles per hour. As a result of Mathukutty’s excessive speed at the time of impact, he was additionally charged with Vehicular Homicide and Assault by Auto on June 11. Mathukutty was served with the charges at Toms River Township Police Headquarters via summons pending future appearances in Ocean County Superior Court.

Editors Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.