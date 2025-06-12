Thursday, June 12, 2025
Local Student Selected for U.S. Department of State Study Abroad Program

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Mishti Borkar, a Lake Hiawatha resident, has been awarded a prestigious scholarship from the U.S. Department of State’s National Security Language Initiative for Youth (NSLI-Y) program and will travel to South Korea this summer to study the Korean language.

Mishti is one of only 440 students selected nationwide from thousands of high school applicants to receive this competitive scholarship. During her time in South Korea, she will live with a host family, engage with local students, immerse herself in Korean culture, and act as a citizen ambassador, representing American culture abroad.

The NSLI-Y program, launched in 2006, is a critical U.S. government initiative to promote the study of languages deemed essential to national security and economic competitiveness. These include Arabic, Chinese (Mandarin), Hindi, Indonesian, Korean, Persian (Tajiki), Russian, and Turkish.

Administered by the American Councils for International Education in cooperation with several partner organizations, the program allows students to develop cross-cultural communication and leadership skills while gaining fluency in a critical foreign language.

Applications for the NSLI-Y program are accepted each fall and can be found at www.nsliforyouth.org. The State Department also encourages American families to consider hosting international exchange students, offering a unique and rewarding way to welcome a new language and culture into their homes and communities.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
