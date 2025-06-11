Kenneth “Kenny” Johnson Graduates from Prestigious United States Naval Academy

PARSIPPANY — Kenneth “Kenny” Johnson, a graduate of the Parsippany High School Class of 2021, graduated from the United States Naval Academy, receiving his Bachelor of Science Degree in Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences during a stately ceremony on the campus grounds in Annapolis, Maryland.

Johnson’s esteemed journey from high school graduate to nationally recognized Midshipman began a little under a decade ago, years before his Naval Academy days had even commenced. At just fourteen years of age, Kenny Johnson took a seat at his family’s dinner table, called his parents’ attention, and announced that he was firmly and unwaveringly committed to serving in the military upon graduating from Parsippany High.

“It was just a sense of pride and awe for our family,” Luz Johnson, Kenny’s mother, tells the Parsippany Focus. For Kenny, who has extensive military roots on both his maternal and paternal sides, making the commitment was a no-brainer—even if it meant years of sedulous training as a Midshipman on top of hours of coursework. And yet, honoring his wish, the Johnson family took college visits to various prestigious academies in the years leading up to his graduation, including one to the United States Military Academy at West Point and, to his eventual alma mater, the United States Naval Academy. Upon bearing witness to the earnest and dignified work that the Midshipmen were undertaking, Kenny knew in his heart that he’d committed to the Naval Academy long before his college application cycle had even started. It’s for that very reason that, when his mother got the heartfelt call from her son at work that he had been admitted to the academy, the tears took no time to start flowing.

“I was at work when he called, and Kenny never calls me at work, so I wasn’t fully sure what had happened,” Mrs. Johnson recounts. “But from the very moment he told me he was accepted, we were all just so excited, I could barely understand him over the phone!”

During his time at the academy, Johnson underwent various leadership and military training programs, sacrificing his summers for bettering his craft. Throughout the entirety of his program, however, among visits and arduous service missions, one thing always remained constant: Johnson’s smile. In the face of painstaking training that would normally render someone drained, it often had the opposite effect: bolstering his dedication to serving his nation.

Kenneth “Kenny” Johnson

Back in Parsippany, Johnson’s allegiance to service was just as strong. A varsity athlete for both football and basketball, Johnson worked with the Parsippany PAL and served as a youth leader for various local sports teams, guiding Parsippany youth to similarly prosperous futures. And still, on top of advanced coursework and athletic devotion, Johnson made the independent decision to work part-time, with the goal of funding his own future.

Dr. Denis Mulroony, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and former principal of Parsippany High School, proudly tells the Focus that his experience with Johnson was nothing short of delightful. He describes him as an ”intelligent and dedicated student who challenged himself throughout high school… treating people with respect and doing the right thing.” He later tells the Focus that at the end of the day, “Kenny’s success at Annapolis is a testament to the type of students, athletes, leaders, and people that they are!”

Now a graduated alumnus of Parsippany High School, Johnson has spent a portion of his last four years back in his hometown, educating students on his experiences in the academy and encouraging prospective students to look into military academies as alternative options to the normal four-year path.

For Parsippany, Johnson’s achievements are a marker of not only individual accomplishment, but a point of pride for Parsippany collectively. Alongside fellow Class of 2021 Parsippany High School alumnus and longtime friend CJ Bernauer, two Parsippany graduates have officially graduated from two distinct military academies—a veritable triumph for the town’s reputation.

For Kenny and his family, who has undertaken his service with humbleness and grace, being a graduate of the Naval Academy is more than just an honor—it’s evidence of his character. For the countless everyday feats that remain unsung, from nuggets of youth mentorship to church service in his Parsippany days, it’s refreshing for his family to finally see his training recognized. In fact, in hopes of bringing more awareness to military careers for budding Parsippany youth, to accomplish this for generations beyond, Mrs. Luz Johnson and Mrs. Stacey Bernauer, mother of recent West Point graduate CJ Bernauer, have given out multiple military awards over the past few years. As each year passes, their initiative has only continued growing, and they’re delighted to present their next awards at Parsippany High School’s June 4th senior awards ceremony.

Kenny Johnson now takes on the role as Second Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps—and if his past deeds are any indication—one can imagine he’ll assume the role with the same dignity and purpose that he’s fulfilled thus far in all other aspects of his life.

