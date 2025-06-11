Topgolf Tees Off in Parsippany with $30 Million Facility

PARSIPPANY — Topgolf, a recreational golf-entertainment complex with locations emerging nationwide, officially held its groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, June 5, at 1269 Route 46. This signaled the start of construction for what is expected to be a continued addition to Parsippany’s bustling economic scene.

The location, which would be the third to open in New Jersey, is one of ninety-two facilities across the country, planned to be situated between the Troy Hills Shopping Center and Smith Field at the crossroads of I-80 and I-280. Since the Dallas-based company’s founding in 2000, Topgolf has quickly become a sensation for seasoned golf-lovers and novice enthusiasts, with 92 locations over two decades following its inaugural American location in 2005.

3D Digital Rendering of Parsippany Topgolf situated on I-80 at 1269 Route 46. Provided by Topgolf.

Compared to traditional golf, each Topgolf golf ball is embedded with a radio frequency identification (RFID) chip that carefully tracks its movement. It utilizes its sensors to keep a precise tally of game scoring and facilitate an accurate, engaging play style. While Topgolf chiefly specializes in year-round golf gameplay situated in privately-rented spaces known as bays, the key amenities don’t stop there: sports bars, restaurants, 140 HD televisions, terraced patios with fire pits, and event rooms are also all included for those craving a more diversified entertainment experience.

“The venue will offer a new way for locals and visitors to connect, compete, and play with friends and family while experiencing Topgolf’s unique style of modern golf,” Chris Callaway, Topgolf Chief Development Officer, tells the Parsippany Focus. “We’re thrilled to break ground in Parsippany and expand Topgolf’s presence in New Jersey.”

“As a proud Parsippany resident for nearly 40 years and a graduate of Parsippany Hills High School, it’s all about Parsippany first,” said Dr. Bhagirath Maheta, the landowner and visionary behind the project. “Bringing Topgolf here has been a vision years in the making. From the initial planning stages to today’s groundbreaking, seeing it all come together is truly gratifying. This project transforms underutilized land into a vibrant destination for recreation, employment, and community connection. I’m honored to have played a role in bringing this exciting opportunity to my hometown.”

Dr. Bhagirath Maheta

Looking towards logistics, Topgolf plans to open its doors by the summer of 2026, with construction lasting under a year in preparation for its grand debut. As a 30-million dollar investment, Topgolf Parsippany projects to create up to four hundred local jobs, and with it, a three-story, 67,500 square-foot building plan featuring 102 climate-controlled bays—supplying work for those ranging from bartenders, to servers, to hosts, to even on-ground facility managers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Topgolf to Parsippany – a vibrant new destination that brings together friends, families, and visitors for fun, food, and unforgettable experiences,” says Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio. Although admittedly initially unaware of Topgolf’s popularity, Mayor Barberio has eventually come around to it, understanding how many people, particularly the town’s high school students and youth populace, are looking forward to installing the country’s newest hot entertainment complex.

Mayor James Barberio of Parsippany speaks to the crowd during opening remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee, added, “Topgolf’s investment represents another exciting step forward. It’s not just about entertainment—it’s about jobs, opportunity, and showcasing our township as a prime destination for innovative businesses. We’re proud to support a project that aligns with our vision for sustainable economic growth and community engagement.”

“This premier venue not only enhances our local entertainment offerings,” Barberio offers, “but also contributes to the continued growth and energy of our community. The jobs created will have a significant and lasting impact here in Parsippany, and we’re proud to have Topgolf call Parsippany home.”

Community members gathered at the Topgolf groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the exciting new addition to Parsippany’s entertainment and economic landscape.



