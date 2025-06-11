Community Unites for a Cause: BAPS Charities Hosts Annual “Spirit of Service: Walk-Run”

PARSIPPANY — A wave of enthusiasm and commitment swept through Parsippany on Sunday, June 1, as BAPS Charities hosted its annual “Spirit of Service: Walk-Run.” With 400+ participants stepping forward to support Carol G. Simon Cancer Center at Morristown Memorial Hospital and Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute, the event underscored the power of unity in making a lasting impact.

Spanning over 100 cities across North America, the BAPS Charities Walk-Run embodies a mission that goes beyond fitness. It champions causes including education, health, environmental stewardship, humanitarian relief, and support for local first responders. This year’s BAPS Charities Walk-Run in Parsippany reinforced the organization’s commitment to serving communities locally and globally.

The event was not just about taking strides for a cause—it was about building a stronger, more compassionate society. Participants of all ages, from youth to seniors, came together to show their support for Carol G. Simon Cancer Center at Morristown Memorial Hospital and Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute and its mission to “ deliver the highest standard of cardiovascular care in the region, utilizing advanced technology, expertise, and research to improve patient outcomes”.

Reflecting on the event’s significance, MS. Jigisha Kothari of Carol G. Simon Cancer Center at Morristown Memorial Hospital shared, “Events like BAPS Charities walkathon help do 100s of cancer screenings and free treatment to deserving patients.”

Dr. Dhaval Shah, a guest speaker, remarked, “Diet and exercise are equally important for cardiovascular health.”

For over 20 years, BAPS Charities has been dedicated to serving communities through health, education, humanitarian relief, environmental preservation, and community empowerment. In North America, it has organized over 1,000 Walk-Runs, 500 health fairs, and 500 blood donation drives, benefiting thousands.

Beyond the Walk-Run, BAPS Charities actively provides aid globally, supporting wildfire relief in Los Angeles, responding to hurricanes Milton and Helene, and assisting thousands of Ukrainian refugees. Through its “Spirit of Service” campaign, it leads food drives, toy drives, and health awareness initiatives. Globally, it has planted over 2 million trees and built 55 schools in disaster-hit regions. Committed to service and unity, BAPS Charities continues to make a lasting impact.

Participants expressed enthusiasm for the Walk-Run, with 6th grader Vihaan Patel stating, “I raised awareness by talking to students at school lunch who convinced their parents to participate in a noble cause”. Another 11-year-old participant, Nandini Bhatt, stated, “I spread awareness and raised funds by talking to teachers and friends and explaining about how raising money helps people with cancer.”

Event lead Jalpesh Thaker extended gratitude to all involved, saying, “Thank you all for doing an amazing job to raise donations for the Carol G. Simon Cancer Center and the Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute. In addition, thank you to everyone in the audience and the volunteers who have done their part for this walkathon and for your generous contributions in making the 2025 BAPS Walkathon a remarkable event yet again. This walk is driven by the belief that “In the Joy of Others, Lies Our Own.”

As another successful Walk-Run concluded, the event reaffirmed the impact of collective action in fostering change. With every step taken, BAPS Charities inspires service-minded individuals, ensuring that compassion and community engagement remain at the heart of its mission.

For more information on the local activities of BAPS Charities, click here.