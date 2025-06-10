Wednesday, June 11, 2025
GOP Council Primary: Parsippany Voters Advance Top Two Candidates

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The results are in for the Parsippany Republican primary for two open Township Council seats, and the unofficial vote totals highlight two clear frontrunners:

CandidatePartyVotesPercent
Frank NegliaR2,93929.73%
Jigar ShahR2,41324.41%
John BielenR2,37123.98%
Casey ParikhR2,15121.76%

With the top two finishers advancing, Frank Neglia and Jigar Shah have secured their spots on the Republican ticket for the November General Election. All results were from the Morris County Elections website.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
