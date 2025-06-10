GOP Council Primary: Parsippany Voters Advance Top Two Candidates

PARSIPPANY — The results are in for the Parsippany Republican primary for two open Township Council seats, and the unofficial vote totals highlight two clear frontrunners:

Candidate Party Votes Percent Frank Neglia R 2,939 29.73% Jigar Shah R 2,413 24.41% John Bielen R 2,371 23.98% Casey Parikh R 2,151 21.76%

With the top two finishers advancing, Frank Neglia and Jigar Shah have secured their spots on the Republican ticket for the November General Election. All results were from the Morris County Elections website.