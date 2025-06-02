Three Exceptional High-School Seniors to Receive Community Service Scholarships

MOUNTAIN LAKES — The prestigious William Kogen Award for Community Service has named three outstanding high school seniors this year’s recipients. With an overwhelming number of applications submitted, the selection committee faced a challenging task in choosing among so many inspiring young leaders.

Ultimately, the committee made the extraordinary decision to honor three students who exemplify the highest standards of character, leadership, and commitment to service. This award was originally intended for two graduating seniors; however, the applicant pool was so exceptional that there was ample justification to honor three outstanding individuals.

The 2025 recipients of the William Kogen Community Service Award are from three area public high schools with a strong community service record of outreach, support, and enriching the lives of others. The winners are Albert Ott, Kinnelon High School; Hong Jin Cao, Montville Township High School; and Emily Smith, Parsippany High School.

Each 2025 William Kogen Award winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship to support their continued education and personal growth. These scholarships recognize not only their remarkable achievements but also their embodiment of the values the award stands for: Dedication to community, compassion for others, and a deep sense of social responsibility.

The recipients will be formally celebrated at the YMCA’s Annual Dinner Meeting on Wednesday, June 25, at 6:00 p.m. at The Mansion in Mountain Lakes. The event will bring together community leaders, families, and supporters of the Y’s mission to honor these young changemakers. The evening will highlight the powerful impact of youth leadership and the importance of investing in the next generation of community builders.

The William Kogen Award is an annual recognition established to encourage and celebrate the spirit of service in youth. Named for William Kogen, a Lakeland Hills Family YMCA board member and longtime youth advocate, the award is rooted in the belief that young people can be powerful agents of change. The award reflects the YMCA’s mission to strengthen the community by fostering achievement, relationships, and belonging.

The community is free to attend the Y’s Annual Dinner Meeting. See Lakeland Hills YMCA’s vision for the future and hear the transformation plans for its Health and Fitness Center.

For more information about the William Kogen Awards or the Annual Dinner Meeting, please visit: ANNUAL DINNER MEETING – Lakeland Hills Family YMCA