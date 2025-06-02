Morris County Sons of Italy Lodge to Host Annual Charity Golf Outing

PARSIPPANY — The Morris County Sons of Italy Lodge #2561 will hold its highly anticipated Charity Golf Outing on Thursday, July 10, at the scenic Knoll Country Club West in Parsippany. The outing is in memory of Joseph Jannarone, Sr., and Adam Gragnani.

The day will begin at 11:00 a.m. with registration, followed by a Buffet Lunch at 11:30 a.m. A shotgun start and scramble format will tee off at 1:00 p.m., with an evening of dinner and prizes beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Proceeds from the outing will support the Lodge’s ongoing charitable efforts, which benefit numerous local organizations and families in need. Every dollar raised is returned directly to the community in the form of gift cards and donations to groups including the Parsippany Food Pantry, Interfaith Food Pantry, The Shelter for Battered Women, The Alzheimer’s Foundation, and various local high school scholarship programs.

Sponsorship opportunities are available at various levels:

Hole Sponsor: $100

Bronze Sponsor: $250

Silver Sponsor: $500

Gold Sponsor: $750

Platinum Sponsor: $1,000+

To register as a golfer, sponsor a hole, or contribute prizes, please contact:

Bob Wilhalme at (973) 479-4835 or [email protected]

at (973) 479-4835 or Jim Torsiello for registration at (973) 941-5654 or [email protected]

for registration at (973) 941-5654 or Lou Amato for sponsorships at (973) 224-0212 or [email protected]

for sponsorships at (973) 224-0212 or Harry Mangiro for prize donations at (201) 919-4412 or [email protected]

The Morris County Sons of Italy Lodge #2561 continues its mission of supporting the community through unity, heritage, and service. Come out for a day of fun, fellowship, and philanthropy on the greens.