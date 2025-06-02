Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Morris County Sons of Italy Lodge to Host Annual Charity Golf Outing

By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Morris County Sons of Italy Lodge #2561 will hold its highly anticipated Charity Golf Outing on Thursday, July 10, at the scenic Knoll Country Club West in Parsippany. The outing is in memory of Joseph Jannarone, Sr., and Adam Gragnani.

The day will begin at 11:00 a.m. with registration, followed by a Buffet Lunch at 11:30 a.m. A shotgun start and scramble format will tee off at 1:00 p.m., with an evening of dinner and prizes beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Proceeds from the outing will support the Lodge’s ongoing charitable efforts, which benefit numerous local organizations and families in need. Every dollar raised is returned directly to the community in the form of gift cards and donations to groups including the Parsippany Food Pantry, Interfaith Food Pantry, The Shelter for Battered Women, The Alzheimer’s Foundation, and various local high school scholarship programs.

Sponsorship opportunities are available at various levels:

  • Hole Sponsor: $100
  • Bronze Sponsor: $250
  • Silver Sponsor: $500
  • Gold Sponsor: $750
  • Platinum Sponsor: $1,000+

To register as a golfer, sponsor a hole, or contribute prizes, please contact:

The Morris County Sons of Italy Lodge #2561 continues its mission of supporting the community through unity, heritage, and service. Come out for a day of fun, fellowship, and philanthropy on the greens.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
