Sunday, June 1, 2025
Parsippany Council to Introduce Bond Ordinance, Redevelopment Plan, and More at Agenda Meeting

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Councilman Justin Musella, Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Councilwoman Judy Hernandez, Council President Paul Carifi, Jr., and Councilman Matt McGrath

PARSIPPANY — The Township Council of Parsippany-Troy Hills will hold its upcoming agenda meeting on Tuesday, June 3, at 7:00 p.m., during which several key ordinances and resolutions are expected to be introduced. No final votes will be taken at this meeting; all items introduced will be considered for official action at the next Regular Meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, June 17.

Click here to download the agenda.

Among the items to be introduced:

  • Bond Ordinance for Capital Improvements: Ordinance 2025:09 proposes $3.57 million in funding for various 2025 capital improvements across the township. If approved, the ordinance will authorize the issuance of $3,391,500 in bonds or notes to support the initiative.
  • Redevelopment Plan for 169 Lackawanna Avenue: The Council will introduce an ordinance to adopt a redevelopment plan for the property located at 169 Lackawanna Avenue (Block 136, Lot 33), marking a potential step forward in revitalizing the site.

The Consent Agenda will also include the introduction of several resolutions, including:

  • Appointment of five new police officers
  • Purchase of a 2025 Demers ambulance
  • Renewal of retail liquor licenses for the 2025–2026 licensing term
  • Budget insertions for Recycling Tonnage and the Bulletproof Vest Program
  • Certification of local volunteer EMS squads as eligible for state programs

Additionally, the Council will review applications for operating licenses for the Parsippany Animal Shelter and Petco #1854 and consider authorizing payroll and bill payments exceeding $4.4 million.

Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting or follow along via township channels to stay informed and participate in the civic process.

Parsippany Focus will publish the meeting video as soon as it becomes available.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization.

