Authenticity and Warmth Define Elmas Turkish Cuisine

PARSIPPANY — Along the bustling corridor of Route 46, Elmas Turkish and Mediterranean Cuisine, located at 1140 Route 46, Parsippany, offers something rare: a refined yet inviting dining experience that brings the soul of Turkish cooking to Parsippany. Named after the Turkish word for diamond, Elmas lives up to its name by shining with authenticity, quality, and care in every detail.

Founded by Mina Syed and Hai Syed in September 2019, Elmas occupies the former site of an Italian bakery that served the community for over four decades. The Syeds reimagined the space into a warm, elegant setting designed to make guests feel at home while delivering the flavors and finesse of fine Turkish dining. “We wanted people to feel like they’re in our kitchen — not just a restaurant,” said Mina. “Elmas is all about sharing who we are through food.”

The culinary journey at Elmas begins with a generous selection of mezze, or small plates, that capture the essence of the Eastern Mediterranean. Signature cold appetizers include hummus (a creamy blend of chickpeas and tahini), babagannush (roasted eggplant with olive oil and garlic), haydari (a garlicky yogurt dip with dill), and stuffed grape leaves seasoned with herbs and rice. These dishes are perfect for sharing and are served with freshly baked Turkish bread that is soft inside with a golden crust.

One of the restaurant’s standout features is its open charcoal grill, where the chefs prepare an array of succulent meats to order. The Adana kebab, named for the city of Adana in southern Turkey, is a house favorite — a hand-minced blend of lamb and spices grilled on skewers and served with warm lavash, grilled vegetables, and bulgur pilaf. Other favorites include chicken shish kebab, lamb shish, and beef doner — each prepared with traditional marinades that bring out rich, layered flavors without overwhelming the palate.

For guests looking to sample a variety, the Elmas Mixed Grill is a generous platter featuring lamb chops, chicken shish, Adana kebab, kofte, and doner, paired with rice and salad. It’s an ideal introduction to the diversity of Turkish grilling traditions.

Vegetarians and seafood lovers are equally well served. The vegetable casserole, baked with zucchini, eggplant, tomato, and green beans, offers a satisfying and wholesome entrée. The grilled salmon, marinated in lemon and herbs, is another standout, reflecting the coastal influences of Turkish cuisine.

No Turkish meal is complete without dessert, and Elmas delivers with its house-made baklava — layers of flaky phyllo pastry filled with walnuts and sweetened with a touch of rosewater syrup. The sutlac (rice pudding) and kunefe (a crisp, sweet pastry filled with melted cheese) round out the dessert offerings, each one crafted in the traditional way.

“Our chefs are from Turkey,” said Hai. “We take great pride in doing things the right way — slow, fresh, and with soul. We don’t cut corners.”

Beyond the food, Elmas has become a valued part of the Parsippany community. The Syeds have focused on creating local employment opportunities and ensuring their restaurant is built from the ground up with integrity. “We’re not a franchise,” Mina emphasized. “This is our family’s vision, and it’s about offering something meaningful.”

Their attention to hospitality is just as important as what’s on the plate. Every guest is treated with warmth and respect, and many become regulars. “We want you to feel like you’ve been welcomed into a home, not just served a meal,” Mina said.

Whether you’re dining in or ordering for takeout, Elmas offers a unique and health-forward culinary experience in a town increasingly known for its diverse food scene. With its authentic flavors, handcrafted dishes, and dedication to tradition, Elmas Turkish and Mediterranean Cuisine has become one of Parsippany’s true culinary treasures.

Elmas is open seven days a week and offers dine-in, takeout, and catering services. To view the full menu or place an order, visit www.elmasnj.com.