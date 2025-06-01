Sunday, June 1, 2025
HomeLocal NewsPRIDE Resolution Delayed for Political Points
Local News

PRIDE Resolution Delayed for Political Points

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
2074

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor:

On April 30th, I published a letter to the editor in Parsippany Focus expressing my disappointment that Parsippany has not flown the PRIDE flag since Mayor Soriano left office.

I attended and testified at a town council meeting the following week about the issue. During that meeting, Councilwoman Hernandez introduced a motion to draft a PRIDE resolution.

The motion was passed by a vote of 3 to 2. Councilmembers Hernandez, Carifi, and Neglia voted in favor.

June 1st marked the official start of PRIDE month, and the resolution has yet to be presented to the council for a vote.

It was not presented on May 20th, and it does not appear on the agenda for the June 3rd council meeting.

I cannot help but wonder if someone (perhaps Mayor Barberio?) is holding it up behind the scenes. The council has directed that this resolution be drafted and presented for a vote. So why has it not been?

Now more than ever it is crucial that we, as a town, demonstrate that Parsippany is a safe and welcoming place for our LGBTQ+ neighbors to live, work, and raise a family.

Stalling this resolution for what I can only guess are political reasons with the impending primary election sends the wrong message, and the Mayor and Council should be held accountable.

Cori Herbig

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Authenticity and Warmth Define Elmas Turkish Cuisine
Next article
Managing Partner, Hoffmann & Baron, Is Contributing Author To Book On Legal Business Development Strategies
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »