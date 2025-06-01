PRIDE Resolution Delayed for Political Points

Dear Editor:

On April 30th, I published a letter to the editor in Parsippany Focus expressing my disappointment that Parsippany has not flown the PRIDE flag since Mayor Soriano left office.



I attended and testified at a town council meeting the following week about the issue. During that meeting, Councilwoman Hernandez introduced a motion to draft a PRIDE resolution.



The motion was passed by a vote of 3 to 2. Councilmembers Hernandez, Carifi, and Neglia voted in favor.



June 1st marked the official start of PRIDE month, and the resolution has yet to be presented to the council for a vote.



It was not presented on May 20th, and it does not appear on the agenda for the June 3rd council meeting.



I cannot help but wonder if someone (perhaps Mayor Barberio?) is holding it up behind the scenes. The council has directed that this resolution be drafted and presented for a vote. So why has it not been?



Now more than ever it is crucial that we, as a town, demonstrate that Parsippany is a safe and welcoming place for our LGBTQ+ neighbors to live, work, and raise a family.



Stalling this resolution for what I can only guess are political reasons with the impending primary election sends the wrong message, and the Mayor and Council should be held accountable.

Cori Herbig