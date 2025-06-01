Dog Walker Accused of Burglary at Client’s Home

DENVILLE — A Morristown woman working as a dog walker has been charged with burglary after police say she entered a room in a Denville Township residence where she was not authorized to be.

Officers from the Denville Police Department responded on May 14 to a reported burglary at a private residence. Their investigation revealed that Maureen Denman, 63, of Morristown, had unlawfully entered a restricted room within her employer’s home without authorization.

Authorities stated that Denman accessed a closed room where she was not authorized to be and proceeded to search through personal belongings before leaving both the room and the residence.

This incident follows previous legal troubles for Denman. In December 2023, the Daily Record reported that she was admitted into a pretrial intervention program after being charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and theft of movable property.

According to the Daily Record, Denman admitted to making 97 unauthorized ATM withdrawals totaling $24,860 using a credit card belonging to the Morristown Housing Authority, where she had served as chair. As part of her pretrial agreement, she was required to undergo treatment for a gambling addiction.