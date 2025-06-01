Sunday, June 1, 2025
HomeLocal NewsDog Walker Accused of Burglary at Client's Home
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Dog Walker Accused of Burglary at Client’s Home

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
2254

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

DENVILLE — A Morristown woman working as a dog walker has been charged with burglary after police say she entered a room in a Denville Township residence where she was not authorized to be.

Officers from the Denville Police Department responded on May 14 to a reported burglary at a private residence. Their investigation revealed that Maureen Denman, 63, of Morristown, had unlawfully entered a restricted room within her employer’s home without authorization.

Authorities stated that Denman accessed a closed room where she was not authorized to be and proceeded to search through personal belongings before leaving both the room and the residence.

This incident follows previous legal troubles for Denman. In December 2023, the Daily Record reported that she was admitted into a pretrial intervention program after being charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and theft of movable property.

According to the Daily Record, Denman admitted to making 97 unauthorized ATM withdrawals totaling $24,860 using a credit card belonging to the Morristown Housing Authority, where she had served as chair. As part of her pretrial agreement, she was required to undergo treatment for a gambling addiction.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany Board of Education to Meet on June 5
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »