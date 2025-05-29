Parsippany Native Graduates From The U.S. Naval Academy

PARSIPPANY – Kenneth Johnson completed four years of challenging academic, physical, and professional military training, graduating from the United States Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences and a commission as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Marines. Johnson is a graduate of Parsippany High School. At the academy, Johnson was a member of the 12th Company.

Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy is a prestigious four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen morally, mentally, and physically to be professional officers in the naval service. The student body, known as the Brigade of Midshipmen, consists of more than 4,400 men and women representing every state in the U.S. and several foreign countries. U.S. News and World Report has recognized the Naval Academy as the 2024 #1 public school and #3 best liberal arts college.

Midshipmen learn from military and civilian instructors and participate in intercollegiate varsity sports and extracurricular activities. They also study leadership, ethics, small arms, drill, seamanship and navigation, tactics, naval engineering, weapons, and military law. Upon graduation, midshipmen earn a Bachelor of Science degree in 26 different subject majors and serve at least five years of exciting and rewarding service as commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps.

The Brigade of Midshipmen comprises approximately 4,400 students from every state in the union. About 1,200 students are admitted to the Naval Academy’s incoming class each year.

The academy’s alumni include one president, 31 members of Congress, five governors, 73 Medal of Honor recipients, two Nobel Prize winners, 55 astronauts, 55 Rhodes Scholars, and over 4,000 admirals and generals.